Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Why is Tom Ford showing in LA during New York Fashion Week?
Tom Ford is skipping out on New York Fashion Week in February and will instead show in LA. “Someone asked me the other day how I could justify showing in LA as I am now the Chairman of the CFDA, and I reminded them that CFDA stood for the Council of Fashion Designers of America and not the Council of Fashion Designers of New York,” Ford said in a statement. But Ford has a specific reason for showing on the other side of the country next season: the Oscars. The designer wants to be on-hand for his celebrity clients, and this year’s ceremony will take place February 9 — right in the middle of fashion week.
Who topped Google's celebrity style searches this year?
Google released its annual report of the top trending searches of 2019. Billie Eilish topped the list of celebrity style searches. Audrey Hepburn ranked #2. Meanwhile Billy Porter was the most-searched in regards to the red carpet, while the overall most-searched specific celebrity outfit was YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s Coachella look.
Which social media platform will soon release data on its trending topics?
Pinterest is making its troves of search data visible to the public. The platform is launching a new tool, Pinterest Trends, that will track what items and ideas are trending on the site in real time. The company is hoping this will become more lucrative for advertisers, but — much like Lyst’s “Year In Fashion” report — this could be interesting to the general public as well. Pinterest Trends is currently in beta, but will roll out to the public in the next few weeks.
What Italian label inked a deal with L'Oreal this week?
Prada has signed a long-term beauty license with L’Oreal, which will take effect January 1, 2021. Previously, Puig held the house’s fragrance and beauty license. “L’Oréal is the leading global beauty company,” Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of Prada, said in a statement. “Its position and experience makes it the idea partner for Prada to develop its full potential across a variety of new projects, leverage Prada’s well-established fragrance identity and reach even more audiences around the world.”
Who is Jean-Jacques Guével?
Jean-Jacques Guével has been appointed CEO of Balmain, following Massimo Piombini departure last week. Guével was most recently CEO of Zadig et Voltaire. “Like everyone else in the fashion world, I have been impressed with the remarkable growth of Balmain over the past few years,” he said, giving special credit to creative director Olivier Rousteing. “I’m looking forward to working closely with him and the rest of the Balmain team, as we build upon that unique vision to fully realize Balmain’s outstanding potential for future growth.” Guével will officially take the helm of Balmain in February 2020.
