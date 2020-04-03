Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Which influencer got raked over the coals this week for endangering others following her positive coronavirus diagnosis?
Arielle Charnas was called out by writer Sophie Ross who did a Twitter deep dive into Charnas' behavior since she tested positive for the virus.
How much money did Capri Holdings (Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, and Versace) donate to coronavirus relief efforts this week?
$3 million in donations is being divided up as follows: Michael Kors is donating $2 million to support relief efforts in New York City: $750,000 to NYU Langone Health, $750,00 to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, $250,000 to God’s Love We Deliver, and $250,000 to A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 Relief. Versace is donating $400,000 to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy and $100,000 to Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana, which is working to supply ventilators and other necessary medical equipment to Italy’s hospitals. Jimmy Choo is donating $250,000 to the UK’s National Health Service and another $250,000 the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
This week, Chanel pledged to maintain their French workforce at full pay for how long?
Chanel has pledged to maintain their French employees at full pay for at least 8 weeks. “As we face the current unprecedented and global health and economic crisis, Chanel, as a responsible corporate citizen, has decided — in agreement with the social partners — not to avail itself of the partial unemployment system put in place in France,” the company said in a statement. “The goal is to avoid placing a burden on public finances so that the French government can help the most vulnerable businesses as a priority and, of course, channel its financing into the health-care system, health-care workers and emergency services.”
Which Victoria's Secret Angel was hospitalized with coronavirus?
Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham was hospitalized late last week, after she began exhibiting severe coronavirus symptoms. “I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day,” Graham wrote today on Instagram. “The fever appeared and then when it broke I got severe chills, I was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences, my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!"
Which designer won the first two episodes of Amazon Prime Video's new hit fashion design competition, "Making the Cut?"
Esther dominated the competition for the first two weeks, although Ji Won's accessible look in episode two was so good that Amazon decided to produce it as well.
