Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham was hospitalized late last week, after she began exhibiting severe coronavirus symptoms. “I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day,” Graham wrote today on Instagram. “The fever appeared and then when it broke I got severe chills, I was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences, my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!"