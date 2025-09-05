The Fashion World Mourns Giorgio Armani’s Passing

Following Giorgio Armani’s death on Thursday morning, the fashion industry is deep in mourning—and sharing fond memories, reflections, and experiences with the designer through the years. Across social media, Armani’s friends and collaborators across the design, editorial, film, television, and music fields have all shared posts filled with love and loss. The designer’s influence and impact extended both to stars he dressed and hosted at his shows—including Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Cattrall, Penelope Cruz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nyle DiMarco—and editor and designer colleagues like Suzy Menkes, Ariel Foxman, Derek Blasberg, Imran Amed, Vera Wang, Sergio Hudson, Zac Posen, and Stefano Pilati. As fashion continues to grieve, Armani’s impact on the industry will undoubtedly be felt—and his passing is sure to ripple throughout Fashion Month as we wonder who could be appointed his label’s next creative director.

“There is only one Giorgio Armani, the man, the legend, the pioneer who changed what it meant to be a designer and a true maverick,” Posen shared on Instagram. “He redefined elegance, making it authentic, timeless, relaxed yet glamorous, and built one of the greatest brands of our lifetime. He carried Italy to the world stage, celebrating its beauty, preserving its spirit, and evolving it into the future, making it mean something everywhere. To be dressed by him was one of the highlights of my career; nothing feels like an Armani suit. Thank you, Maestro, for transforming our industry, for staying true to your vision, and for leaving behind an empire and a legacy that will endure forever. Rest in peace.”

NeueHouse Is Shutting Down All Locations

NeueHouse just announced it will close all of its locations across the U.S. today, effective immediately. The news broke yesterday on the brand’s Instagram, with no clear cause given as to why it’s shutting down completely. Since 2013, the coworking space and members club has held locations in NYC’s Madison Square and LA’s Hollywood and Venice Beach, known for their modern and luxe aesthetics. In face, NeueHouse Madison Square was a consistent event venue through the years, hosting numerous Cinema Society screenings and NYFW shows for brands including Sergio Hudson, Christos Garkinos, Tombogo, and Wangda. We’ll miss you, NeueHouse!

CULTURED’s New Issue Embraces Personal Style With An Artistic Touch

Art is top of mind for CULTURED Magazine! The independent title led by Sarah Harrison has just revealed its new September/October Art + Fashion issue, starring creatives Julia Fox, Vicky Krieps, Anthony Edwards, and Sophie Calle. Across mediums from film, art, and sport, the group represents a distinct wave of personalities that are revolutionizing their respective fields in the public eye. Elsewhere, the issue includes features on Bethann Hardison, Paloma Elsesser, Tory Burch, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Alex Katz, Julia Halperin, and more reflecting on their intellectual pursuits, fashion careers, cultural impacts, and more. Be sure to pick up the issue when it drops this week—just before the title receives its Magazine of the Year award at our star-studded Fashion Media Awards!

All images: Courtesy of CULTURED

Stella McCartney Gets To Work With Eva Mendes For Winter 2025

The boss is in! Stella McCartney‘s kicking off the winter season early with her new “Laptop to Lapdance” campaign, starring recent muse Eva Mendes and models including Amelia Gray. Inspired by working women and day-to-night dressing, McCartney’s cheeky range of slinky dresses, powerful suiting, textured coats, and smooth sunnies are brought to the fictional company STELLACORP—which pioneers animal cruelty-free fashion materials, just like McCartney herself. The campaign also pushes to make a statement against exotic skins by showing their textures in vegan materials like mycelium leather; McCartney’s famously never used real skins in any of her collections. To further commemorate the occasion, Mendes will also star in the label’s upcoming “Shop With Stella: Winter 2025” digital shopping segment, which streams live on September 15 on McCartney’s social media platforms.

All images: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Manolo Blahnik launches Marie Antoinette capsule collection (PR)

I want candy! Manolo Blahnik is going back in time for his latest project: a capsule collection inspired by his custom designs for Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette. The original flick followed the late teen royal (Kirsten Dunst) during her ornate reign of France, including a memorable shopping montage filled with colorful Blahnik heels. His new capsule features low-heeled boofts and sophisticated pumps inspired by 18th century France, nodding to the era’s ladylike silhouettes and the movie’s rich color palette—including hues of pale pink, deep red, and inky navy. You can add regal flair to your own shoe rotation when the collection launches in full on September 16, exclusively at Blahnik’s Madison Avenue and Miami Design District boutiques.

All images: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

The White Lotus Is Jetting To France For Season 4

Bonjour! The next season of HBO’s hit drama The White Lotus will take place in France, according to Deadline. The announcement is the first word we’ve heard regarding the show’s next season, following its explosive season 3 premiere this spring. Mike White’s dramatic ensemble series follows the ultra-wealthy—and the not-so-wealthy—during a week at the fictional luxury resort chain across various settings, which have included Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand. While we don’t have any further intel on the exact city location or which A-listers are joining—or returning to—the cast, it’s certainly breaking new ground for the show. The next season is also all but given to spawn tons of collabs after season 3’s launches with Banana Republic, Kiehl’s, CB2, Nest, Abercrombie & Fitch, Away, Bloomingdale’s, and more.

