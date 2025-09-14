Fashion Month in Four Cities: What We’re Wearing Next

This Fashion Month—spanning New York, London, Milan, and Paris—I teamed up with stylist Carly Jordan, who is redefining the art of luxury sourcing and styling. Known for uncovering the rarest runway pieces, curating entire wardrobes, and dressing a global clientele of celebrities, founders, and tastemakers, Carly brings a visionary eye for what’s next and an instinct for what feels timeless.

Together, we explored the month-long narrative that unfolded across four cities—a global stage where the clothes we wear next season began to take shape. This year, the collections spoke in contrasts: polished yet effortless, familiar yet entirely reimagined. What debuts on runways and sidewalks from Manhattan to the Marais will set the tone for autumn’s style language everywhere.

Trends we’ll be seeing this fashion month:

Lace-trimmed layering:

This fall, lingerie takes centre stage—or at least peeks out from underneath tailored outerwear—with lace‑trimmed camisoles and silky slips layered beneath sharp blazers or chunky knit cardigans. It’s the artful juxtaposition of delicate eyelash lace and structured suiting that elevates your look from “just‑in‑case” cozy to intentional, sensorial style. Think soft blush slips reined in under charcoal gray coats, or black lace camis worn under camel‑tone sweaters—sexy, sophisticated, and undeniably now.

Shorts:Reformation, Sweater: Aritzia, Earrings: Jennifer Zeuner, Sunglasses: Bottega Veneta, Jacket: Saint Laurent, Boots: Saint Laurent, Bracelets: Year Of The Flood

Balloon Pants:

The silhouette of the season? Voluminous, sculptural balloon pants. With their cinched waist and artfully oversized leg, they’re the cooler, fashion-forward cousin to slouchy denim and wide-leg trousers. This exaggerated shape makes even the simplest tank or cashmere knit feel directional, while pairing seamlessly with sleek stilettos, chunky boots, or minimalist flats. Equal parts drama and ease, balloon pants turn every sidewalk into a runway moment.

Pants: AFLALO, Jacket: Rick Owens, Earrings: Jennifer Zeuner, Bag: Bottega Veneta, Shoes: Saint Laurent, Belt: Lovers and Friends, Necklace: Year Of The Flood, Sunglasses: Saint Laurent

High Neck Jackets:

High neck jackets are the definition of chic. The silhouette sharpens everything it’s styled with—instantly cooler, instantly elevated. From crisp technical fabrics to leather or luxe wools, there’s no wrong choice here. What makes the stand-collar so compelling is its ability to be both understated and commanding: a clean line at the neck that eliminates the need for extra layers, while adding architectural presence to even the simplest outfit. Throw one over denim for a sleek off-duty moment, or layer it atop tailoring for power dressing that feels entirely of-the-moment. It’s a wardrobe essential I’ve already claimed for myself—and trust me, you’ll spot me in one all through NYFW.

Jacket:Saint Laurent, Dress: Carine Gilson Bag: Hermes, Sunglasses: Tom Ford Bracelet: Alaia, Shoes: Saint Laurent, Earrings: Saint Laurent

Trench Coats:

This fall, the trench coat is the piece that’s everywhere—and everyone’s wearing it. That early-2000s Burberry that’s been collecting dust? It’s coming out of the closet and straight into the spotlight at NYFW. Think oversized proportions, cinched belts, and collars popped with intention. Models are throwing them over baggy denim and vintage tees for morning call times, swapping in satin slips and strappy heels come night, and working leather or printed trenches as the ultimate statement between shows. The beauty is in the versatility: one knot of the belt and it goes from utilitarian to editorial. For us, it’s the layer we’ll be living in all week—it turns the sidewalk into our runway, and every coffee run into a street style moment.

Jeans: Agolde, Tank: Éterne Trench: Lafayette 148 , Sunglasses: Saint laurent, Bag: Bottega Veneta, Shoes: Dries Van Noten, Earrings: Year Of The Flood, Necklace: Year Of The Flood

Sporty Chic:

After seasons of tailored suiting and hyper-feminine silhouettes, the mood is loosening up—and nothing captures it better than the rugby shirt. Bold stripes, crisp collars, and boxy proportions bring a borrowed-from-the-team energy that feels both irreverent and intentional. It’s collegiate, but not preppy; sporty, but styled with purpose. Think shirts slung over pleated skirts, layered under slip dresses, or half-tucked into trousers with an insouciant ease. At NYFW, it’s less about looking polished and more about looking like you got dressed in five minutes—and still nailed it. The new rule? Sporty is the chicest play.

Shorts:Retrofete, Rugby Sweater: Lioness Boots: Saint Laurent , Sunglasses: Saint laurent, Bag: Saint Laurent, Bracelet: Jennifer Behr, Earrings: Duniya Ring: Duniya

