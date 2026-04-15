Fashion Los Angeles AwardsNews

All the Looks From the Fashion Los Angeles Awards Red Carpet

Fashion!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
(Getty Images)

The stars showed up and showed out last night at the 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, presented by Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, and DAOU Vineyards. Emcee Tiffany Haddish had the audience howling with laughter all night as awards were presented to Brooks Nader (Breakthrough Fashion Talent), Carolyn Murphy (Beauty Icon), Courtney Mays (Sports Stylist of the Year), Kelsey Deenihan Fisher (Makeup Artist of the Year), Mara Roszak (Hair Stylist of the Year), Mark Holmes (Men’s Stylist of the Year), Sam Woolf (Music Stylist of the Year), Andrea Lieberman of A.L.C (Powerhouse Brand of the Year), and Zaldy (Lifetime Achievement Award).

Presenters and guests included The Pitt’s Noah Wyle, Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, Doechii, Gwen Stefani, RuPaul, NBA superstar Chris Paul, and many more. Check out our favorite looks from the red carpet below.

Special thanks to The Daily Front Row’s wonderful brand partners Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, DAOU Vineyards, Bovita Health, Loops Beauty, and Crazy Mountain.

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