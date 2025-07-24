It’s almost time for Atlanta Apparel‘s latest market! From August 5 to 8, the annual wholesale market will spotlight new collections from brands across women’s, men’s, and children’s categories for an exclusive array of retailers at AmericasMart. Apparel labels are a core component of the market, with many holding longstanding relationships with Atlanta Apparel for years—like chic fashion labels Hale Bob and Cleobella—which is represented by the beloved Tryst Showroom. Below, we caught up with Hale Bob’s Cathy Cooley and Cleobella’s Angela O’Brien on their label’s latest advancements, signature styles to look out for this year.

Cathy Cooley, Sales Manager, Eastern US, Hale Bob

What are some new updates we can look forward to at your showroom next month?

I work out of the Style Consortium showroom. They’ve done a nice remodel, so the whole showroom will be set up differently. That’s refreshing. The August market is always the busiest market for me of the year. We do phenomenal business in August, so it’s going to be busy!

Why is August such a key period for you?

I’m showing all of Resort in spring, so I’ll have from November through till February deliveries. A lot of my buyers, I tend to get to show them before the Coterie show, and then a lot of buyers for special occasion and prom. There’s a lot more activity in that whole building, and there’s a lot more people that are shopping then.

What are some qualities that make the Atlanta Apparel markets so important or special for brands like Hale Bob?

I feel like Atlanta, in general, is very economical for people to come and attend this show. The hotels are affordable. Just in general, it’s very easy to navigate the show because it’s all in one building. It’s not like you’re in New York, where you have Coterie, and then you’ve got showroom appointments, and then people are going to be [taking] Ubers. That is not cost-effective, and it’s not time-efficient. People like the fact that they can just go to one building, they can knock it out. They’ll see all the brands that they would see in LA or Las Vegas, they see all the brands that they would see in New York. In that respect, it’s easy.

What are some signature pieces or styles that have been trending or selling well for Hale Bob this year?

For Hale Bob, we’ve evolved the brand. We’ve been around since 2001; we’ve been around a long time! We’ve evolved some of the fabrications we’ve been doing. We’re doing this really elevated silk, linen organza fabric that has a really luxurious feel. It’s it looks very high-end. People are reacting to that very well. With us, we’re still doing our same DNA. We were one of the very first brands that did print placement, and our prints are trademarked, but we also have a lot of newness and more contemporary styles and fabrics.

Angela O’Brien, Owner, Cleobella

What are the latest brand innovations at Cleobella?

At Cleobella, innovation begins with intention. Rather than chasing trends, we’re focused on refining what we do best, creating timeless pieces rooted in femininity, craftsmanship, and storytelling. This season, we’ve expanded our artisan partnerships globally, breathing new life into traditional techniques through limited-edition collections that feel elevated and personal. We continue to prioritize natural fibers and responsible production, while advancing our journey toward B Corp certification and greater supply chain traceability. It’s all in service of offering our customer something lasting—beautifully made pieces that carry meaning, and celebrate the hands behind them.

What advancements or improvements does a fashion brand need to stay successful in 2025?

In 2025, success looks like clarity. It’s no longer about chasing the next big thing, but about knowing who you are and standing firmly in it. Brands that remain true to their identity through design, craftsmanship, and consistency will continue to build trust and community. With the rise of AI, economic unpredictability, and growing tariffs, consumers are seeking depth, not noise. Authenticity is everything. The brands that last will offer beauty with purpose, and a message that resonates far beyond the clothes themselves.

What makes Atlanta Apparel so special or important for Cleobella—and the wider apparel/fashion industry as well?

The Atlanta market feels personal to me. My brother’s family lives in Savannah, and in many ways, I’ve always felt like a Southern girl at heart. There’s a grace and tradition in the South that aligns so naturally with Cleobella’s feminine and intentional spirit. Working with Tryst Showroom brings that vision to life. They understand that Cleobella is more than a clothing line, it’s a way of celebrating women in their everyday moments. Together, we get to be part of that story in a small but meaningful way. For the fashion industry, Atlanta Apparel is a refreshing reminder that success isn’t just about speed or scale. It’s about community, trust, and creating something that lasts. It’s where heart-led brands and thoughtful retailers come together, and where true connection still leads the way.

