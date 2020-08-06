Fashion Influencers to Follow on TikTok While You Can

What’s going on with TikTok? Who knows! But you better not delay—get to following these creative content creators while you have the chance.
With over 800 million users, TikTok is hot on Instagram’s heels as the go-to platform for fashion’s most influential figures. And even if Instagram just revealed Reels as a serious contender to lure video-obsessed audiences back, we’ll always remember 2020 as the year that brought us endless amusement via TikTok’s viral dance routines and challenges.
Who knows what the fate of the app is, but while the going is good, here are some folks that we can’t get enough of…
@jacquemus
OUR CHIQUITO HAVING FUN #jacquemus
@leoniehanne
Spring looks – Which one is your fav? 🧚🏻 #tiktokfashion #fashion #ootd
@brittany.xavier
Jean Paul Gaultier gown 💜 #fashionedit #style #transition
@cocorocha
Is this how you do it? 🥴 #wearamask #maskoff
@iambrattyb
What show should I do next? #chillingadventuresofsabrina @netflix #myoutfit #LaughPause #foryoupage
@quigleyofficially
90s trends that are back in style! #90s #fashion #trends #80s #bold #bright #blogger #wardrobe #summerlooks #buckethat
@olivier_rousteing
bonjour 😎 #balmainmood #staysafe
@zahraa_hberro
Shipping Worldwide 😍 Link in Bio 💕 Use code “ TIKTOK” to save 10% #smallbusinesscheck #hijabtutorials #hijabhaul #hijablovers #zahraathelabel
♬ Aaja Bahon Me (Arabic Instrumental Version) – Aamir Kangda
@young_emperors
On our way to the dentist 🦷💚 #fyp #fashion #matchingcouple
♬ Un homme et une femme – Francis Lai & Pierre Barouh & Nicole Croisille
@denisemmercedes
These photos came out so good and we were so happy with them! All looks from @asos with @mariacastellanos_ri
@babybella777
@tommy.dorfman
HIT THE BACK CHOREO CHALLENGE @kingprincessoffical69 #hittheback #kingprincess #dance #choreography #viral #kaiagerber #famous #caradelevingne
@chrisellelim
What I’d wear in different movie genres ✨ which one was your fave? #yourrichmom #BeautyReview #GreentoPurple LegendaryChallenge
@billiexnewland
Idk! think I like the #skirt better! 🙈 #Nike #socks #diy #diyfashion #diyproject #diyideas #tiktokfashion #sewing #miniskirt #tutorial #howto
@nichole.ciotti
How to wear a silk scarf as a top #tiktokfashion #fashion #styletips #scarfshirt
