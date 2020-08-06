Fashion Influencers to Follow on TikTok While You Can

What’s going on with TikTok? Who knows! But you better not delay—get to following these creative content creators while you have the chance.

With over 800 million users, TikTok is hot on Instagram’s heels as the go-to platform for fashion’s most influential figures. And even if Instagram just revealed Reels as a serious contender to lure video-obsessed audiences back, we’ll always remember 2020 as the year that brought us endless amusement via TikTok’s viral dance routines and challenges.

Who knows what the fate of the app is, but while the going is good, here are some folks that we can’t get enough of…

Jacquemus

Leonie Hanne

Brittany Xavier

Coco Rocha

Ariam

Officially Quigley

Olivier Rousteing

Zahraa B

Young Emperors

Denise Mercedes

@denisemmercedes These photos came out so good and we were so happy with them! All looks from @asos with @mariacastellanos_ri ♬ Gimme clout pls – i.i.i.i.i.il

Bella Hadid

Tommy Dorfman

Chriselle Lim

Billie Newland

Nichole Ciotti

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.