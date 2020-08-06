Chic ReportMedia

Fashion Influencers to Follow on TikTok While You Can

by Freya Drohan
What’s going on with TikTok? Who knows! But you better not delay—get to following these creative content creators while you have the chance.

With over 800 million users, TikTok is hot on Instagram’s heels as the go-to platform for fashion’s most influential figures. And even if Instagram just revealed Reels as a serious contender to lure video-obsessed audiences back, we’ll always remember 2020 as the year that brought us endless amusement via TikTok’s viral dance routines and challenges.

Who knows what the fate of the app is, but while the going is good, here are some folks that we can’t get enough of…

Jacquemus 

@jacquemus

OUR CHIQUITO HAVING FUN #jacquemus

♬ #Me at the concert – #someonelikeyou

Leonie Hanne

@leoniehanne

Spring looks – Which one is your fav? 🧚🏻 #tiktokfashion #fashion #ootd

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – 杀手小火龙 – 杀手小火龙

Brittany Xavier

@brittany.xavier

Jean Paul Gaultier gown 💜 #fashionedit #style #transition

♬ #HotSeat – billies.baby

Coco Rocha

@cocorocha

Is this how you do it? 🥴 #wearamask #maskoff

♬ How You Like That – BLACKPINK

Ariam

@iambrattyb

What show should I do next? #chillingadventuresofsabrina @netflix #myoutfit #LaughPause #foryoupage

♬ original sound – iambrattyb

Officially Quigley

@quigleyofficially

90s trends that are back in style! #90s #fashion #trends #80s #bold #bright #blogger #wardrobe #summerlooks #buckethat

♬ Stunnin’ (feat. Harm Franklin) – Curtis Waters

Olivier Rousteing

@olivier_rousteing

bonjour 😎 #balmainmood #staysafe

♬ Scream – Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson

Zahraa B

@zahraa_hberro

Shipping Worldwide 😍 Link in Bio 💕 Use code “ TIKTOK” to save 10% #smallbusinesscheck #hijabtutorials #hijabhaul #hijablovers #zahraathelabel

♬ Aaja Bahon Me (Arabic Instrumental Version) – Aamir Kangda

Young Emperors

@young_emperors

On our way to the dentist 🦷💚 #fyp #fashion #matchingcouple

♬ Un homme et une femme – Francis Lai & Pierre Barouh & Nicole Croisille

Denise Mercedes

@denisemmercedes

These photos came out so good and we were so happy with them! All looks from @asos with @mariacastellanos_ri

♬ Gimme clout pls – i.i.i.i.i.il

Bella Hadid

@babybella777

♬ Pew Pew Pew – Auntie Hammy

Tommy Dorfman

@tommy.dorfman

HIT THE BACK CHOREO CHALLENGE @kingprincessoffical69 #hittheback #kingprincess #dance #choreography #viral #kaiagerber #famous #caradelevingne

♬ Hit the Back – King Princess

Chriselle Lim

@chrisellelim

What I’d wear in different movie genres ✨ which one was your fave? #yourrichmom #BeautyReview #GreentoPurple LegendaryChallenge

♬ Stunnin’ (feat. Harm Franklin) – Curtis Waters

Billie Newland

@billiexnewland

Idk! think I like the #skirt better! 🙈 #Nike #socks #diy #diyfashion #diyproject #diyideas #tiktokfashion #sewing #miniskirt #tutorial #howto

♬ original sound – billiexnewland

Nichole Ciotti

@nichole.ciotti

How to wear a silk scarf as a top #tiktokfashion #fashion #styletips #scarfshirt

♬ Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

