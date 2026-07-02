Meet the Fashion Detective Securing Luxury’s Most Coveted Finds

In today’s luxury landscape, seeing a coveted fashion item is often much easier than actually buying it. A runway look can go viral within minutes, a celebrity placement can create instant global demand, and the most sought-after pieces frequently sell out before ever reaching the sales floor. As access becomes increasingly valuable, a new category of luxury expert has emerged: the fashion detective.

Few understand that world better than Kelly Levian, founder of The Coveted. What began as a luxury sourcing service has grown into a global concierge business built on relationships, market intelligence, and an unparalleled ability to secure fashion’s most difficult-to-find pieces. From rare Hermès bags and limited-edition Cartier jewelry to sold-out Chanel runway styles, Levian and her team have become trusted resources for collectors and luxury consumers seeking access to the seemingly unattainable.

What does luxury sourcing look like behind the scenes in 2026?

Luxury sourcing in 2026 has evolved far beyond traditional personal shopping. Today, it’s a highly strategic blend of relationship management, market intelligence, timing, and global access. The reality is that many of the most in-demand pieces never actually make it to the sales floor – or disappear within minutes of arriving. A significant part of our work happens long before a client even sends a request.

Behind the scenes, we’re constantly tracking global inventory movement, monitoring demand patterns, forecasting which pieces are about to become highly sought-after, and staying in close communication with boutique partners, our shopping network, and luxury contacts across multiple markets. Often, sourcing is about understanding where product is likely to land before it officially arrives, which regions are receiving stronger allocations, or which boutiques quietly received limited stock that was never publicly promoted.

There’s also a huge speed component to modern sourcing. In today’s luxury landscape, hesitation can mean missing an item entirely. Clients in 2026 are competing with global demand, VIP waitlists, and increasingly fast-moving social media exposure that can make a product sell out overnight. Because of that, sourcing in 2026 is less about “shopping” and far more about access, infrastructure, and trusted relationships.

What clients are really looking for now is efficiency and certainty. They don’t want to spend weeks calling boutiques, refreshing websites, or navigating inconsistent information. They want a trusted expert who already understands the market, knows how to navigate the system, and can seamlessly secure pieces that feel otherwise unattainable. That’s where the “fashion detective” role truly comes in—we’re connecting dots behind the scenes before most people even realize the opportunity exists.

The Coveted has built a business around access, rarity, and trust. How would you describe your business model today?

At its core, The Coveted is a luxury sourcing and styling concierge built on relationships. We operate as a highly personalized service for fashion collectors and luxury consumers who value access, speed, and discretion. Over time, we’ve evolved beyond simply finding products. Clients now come to us for market insight, wardrobe styling, early access, and guidance on what is actually worth investing in. Trust is the foundation of everything, we’re sourcing with discretion, authenticity, and long-term relationships in mind.

What are clients asking for most right now? Has there been a noticeable shift in demand over the last year?

There’s been a clear shift toward pieces that feel rare, emotionally driven, and genuinely difficult to obtain rather than overtly flashy. Clients still respond to iconic handbags and hero categories, but they’re far more selective and informed about scarcity. We’re seeing strong demand for limited-production runway pieces, archival fashion with provenance, and highly allocated accessories. Recent Chanel drops by Matthieu Blazy are a perfect example – the Executive Tote generated one of the longest waitlists we’ve seen, and the frenzy around the animal print shoes showed how our trend forecastingmoments translate into global demand. Ultimately, the conversation has shifted from “What’s trending?” to “What feels impossible to get?”

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Hermès continues to dominate the luxury conversation. What are the hardest Hermès pieces to source at the moment?

There is always constant demand for Hermès quota bags, especially the Kelly, Birkin, and increasingly the Picotin – which continue to dominate the luxury market due to their scarcity, craftsmanship, and highly controlled availability. Beyond the classic bags, we’ve also seen incredible demand recently for pieces like the Miss Kelly sandals and fringe Twillys, both of which have been absolutely dominating our inbox. Clients today are not only looking for iconic investment bags, but also for the harder-to-find seasonal accessories and styling pieces that feel current, collectible, and instantly recognizable within the fashion space.

Have you seen an immediate increase in requests surrounding Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut and the new collections?

Yes – although our business has grown significantly year over year, we’ve seen some of the strongest demand yet surrounding Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel collections thus far. His direction is striking a balance that resonates deeply with both longtime Chanel classic collectors and clients looking for a more modern, edgy evolution of the brand. The collections feel different – vibrant, fashion-forward, and emotionally compelling – while still maintaining the timelessness and desirability that Chanel clients look for in pieces they want to wear and collect for years to come.

How quickly do sourcing requests change after a major creative director announcement or runway show?

Almost instantly. Sometimes within minutes of a runway look appearing online, we’ll start receiving screenshots from clients. Social media has completely compressed the timeline. What used to unfold over months now happens overnight. A single runway moment, celebrity placement, or creative director announcement can reshape global demand within hours.

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What separates a client who shops for status from one who shops like a true collector?

A status shopper is focused on visibility and recognition, while a collector is focused on significance, craftsmanship, rarity, and long-term value. Collectors tend to have a point of view. They care about the story behind a piece, the designer’s history, production details, and how something fits into a broader fashion narrative. They’re less trend-driven and more emotionally connected to what they acquire.

The Coveted operates almost like a luxury intelligence network. How do you source globally while maintaining discretion and exclusivity for clients?

Discretion is everything in this business. We’ve built long-standing relationships with boutiques, our shopper network, collectors, and luxury partners globally, but the key is trust on both sides. Our clients know their requests and purchasing behavior remain private, and our partners know we respect the integrity of their inventory and relationships. Luxury sourcing ultimately comes down to reputation – people want to work with teams that are consistent, professional, and discreet.

Social media has accelerated trend cycles dramatically. Are TikTok and Instagram making sourcing more difficult than ever before?

Without question. A single viral moment can create global demand overnight, especially for already limited pieces. Social media has also made consumers far more aware of niche products and emerging designers, which means demand spikes are faster and less predictable. At the same time, it’s created a more informed client – people are paying closer attention to craftsmanship, fashion history, and rarity, which has elevated the conversation in a meaningful way.

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What has been the single most impossible or unexpected item a client has ever asked you to source?

It is hard to narrow it down to one, because we receive hundreds of requests daily – literally hundreds! I think one of our proudest sourcing moments was securing multiple units of the Cartier Juste Un Clou Limited Edition Ruby Exclusive to China for the Lunar Year.