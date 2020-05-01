7 Breakfast Cocktail and Mocktail Recipes

It may be hard to keep track of what day or hour it is, but we have the little things to get us by. Put your mixologist hat on and try these delicious breakfast cocktails and mocktails for your next at-home breakfast date, which can be at 9am or 6pm…No judgements!

1. Cointreau Cold Brew

If coffee is your go-to drink, things just got a lot more interesting with this breakfast cocktail recipe, as your classic cold brew just stepped up its game a notch higher. A yummy drink for those soon to come warm and sunny weather.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Cointreau

2 oz Cold Brew Coffee

1 oz Coconut Milk

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

2. Watermelon Crush

A tall glass of deliciousness is what this drink is, fresh watermelon paired with tequila – perfect for some breakfast sipping.

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco

1 oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 Pieces of Watermelon

1.5 oz Ginger Beer

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, top off with ginger beer, and strain into a highball glass over ice. Garnish with a watermelon cube and rind

3. Beet The Heat

Swap your green juice for a day and make way for this mocktail, which is a refreshing combination of beetroot juice and red bull, best part – no added sugar in this one, you’re welcome!

Ingredients:

2 oz Beetroot Juice

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

Red Bull

Method: Add the beet juice and lemon juice to a glass and top with Red Bull Sugarfree. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and cinnamon dust.

4. Belvedere Super Cocktail with Kombucha

Kombucha fan? This one is for you, a clean, tangy and refreshing cocktail – quick and easy to make, perfect way to unplug for the weekend.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz Honey

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz Kombucha

1 Dash Angostura Bitters

1 Lime Wheel to Garnish

Method: Place all ingredients in shaker (except kombucha) and shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass and top off with ice cold kombucha. Garnish with a lime wheel.

5. Breakfast Martini

A classic drink which is a favorite for many – the martini is definitely the most customizable cocktail, add a scoop of the most iconic breakfast ingredient…orange marmalade and you have your fabulous breakfast drink ready!

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Cointreau

1.75 ozThe Botanist Gin

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

1 Bar scoop of Orange Marmalade

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange wedge.

6. This is Not a Mimosa

Another perfect edition to your boozy brunch menu – a mimosa but not really…you will know why!

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Botanist Gin

.75 oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Prosecco

Method: Add The Botanist Gin, Fresh Orange Juice, Fresh Lime Juice and Simple Syrup to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake. Strain into glass. Top with Prosecco. Garnish and enjoy.

7. A Great Day To Grapefruit

Great option for the mocktail lovers, a mix of carrots, pears and grapefruit, this yummy combination is definitely worth a try!

Ingredients:

1 oz Carrot Juice

1 oz Pear Juice

3/4 oz Grapefruit Juice

Method: Mix all ingredients in a glass, top it off with Red Bull, garnish with a grapefruit slice and some pomegranate seeds.

