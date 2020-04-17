Fashinnovation Hosts Live Summit Online Next Week

Fashinnovation will be hosting 2-day worldwide summit online on Monday, April 20th‬ and Tuesday, April 21st kicking off Fashion Revolution Week, while encompassing the messaging of “Fashion Is to Love” – Virtual Unity, Real Action, One Heart. The summit was convened with support from the United Nations Office for Partnerships and in partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign.

Confirmed speakers include: Diane Von Furstenberg, Susan Rockefeller, Mara Hoffman, Kenneth Cole, Oskar Metsavaht: founder of Osklen, Burak Cakmak: dean of fashion at Parsons School of Design, Giulio Bonazzi: founder of Econyl, Nadja Swarovski, The Bella twins, Carry Somers: founder of Fashion Revolution, Eva Kruse: founder of the Global Fashion Agenda (Copenhagen Fashion Summit) and The Daily Front Row’s Alex Dickerson. Click HERE for the agenda.

“We believe that the fashion industry all over the world is in need of positive messaging at this time” said Jordana Guimaraes of Fashinnovation in a statement.

The summit will promote the concept of solidarity, respect, innovation, and collaboration to address the Covid-19 impact as well as showcase solutions the fashion, beauty & lifestyle industries have adopted to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. They will also examine the longer term support for the sustainable development goals.

Other institutional partners for the summit include Parsons School of Design, LIM College, and The Daily Front Row.

“We must all join forces and take action, in order to stand up against a common enemy” says Marcelo Guimaraes at Fashinnovation “Though we are being forced to remain physically distant, we have never been closer to one another as we are today mentally and emotionally – these are the strengths that will aid in getting through this in unity and strength.”

The summit is free, but general audience will need to register HERE.

