Let FARM Rio’s Colorful And Joyful Fall Collection Brighten Up Your Mood Today

Minimalists, look away now. Bold and bright Brazil-based label FARM Rio is for those who aren’t afraid to stand out. Since opening up a Soho flagship last year (if you haven’t visited the retail haven with its beachy sand and trees, you must!) it’s becoming increasingly common to do a double take at someone on the street in the brand’s fun and punchy-hued puffers, floaty printed maxi skirts, and ruffled dresses.

For Fall, the brand went gung-ho with patterned and striped sweaters and cardigans, frocks and blouses with ditsy prints and bell sleeves, and mini dresses with whimsical detailing. All are just begging to be paired, irreverently, with beaded sneakers or embroidered mules and perhaps a coverup in a juxtaposing print—or indeed, tone things down with a block color turtleneck or ribbed bodysuit underneath.

With the tagline “guided by nature”—and remember: the brand plants one tree for every garment sold—it’s anything but boring.

Check out the mood-enhancing Fall 2020 collection below:

