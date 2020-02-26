Sofia Achaval’s Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week Diary: Day 1

The Daily Front Row‘s Paris correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, attends the shows at Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week and lets us know what is going down on the biggest runways in the City of Lights.

Day 1: February 25, 2020

Dior

Dior presented its Fall collection at the Jardin de Tuileries in a hall covered by newspaper pages. Signs by artist Claire Fontaine hung from the ceiling, saying things like “Women’s Love Is Unpaid Labour” and “When Women Strike the World Stops.” Celebrities sitting first row included Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung. I had Lucie de la Falaise and Inés de la Fressange and her daughter by my side. There was a ’70s inspiration in the collection, particularly from icons Diane Keaton and Faye Dunaway, translated into black and white loose suits and plaid woolen jackets. Fishnet knee stockings accompanied every shoe, while big squared glasses were worn by some models.

Koché

The collection’s spirit was super romantic, with lace and satin dresses in different colors for women, while men wore sport outfits also made in lace. Denim was another fabric that had a big presence on the runway in items like maxi skirts, and pants and jackets ensembles. Some were embroidered with sparkly stones, also seen in the fishnet stockings that the models wore under mini dresses. Key accessories were pearl necklaces and bracelets, which stood out because their exaggerated use contrasted with the simple hair and make up. For the finale, lights turned the place red and “I Want to Know What Love Is” blasted while a couple danced in the middle of the runway.

Saint Laurent

Once again near the Eiffel Tower, the brand presented its collection. It was inspired by the ’80s, with models wearing coats with big shoulder pads. Latex was seen in different colors and items like tight skirts, full-leg boots, and leggings, combined with blouses that had big silk ties. The typical ’80s silhouette was repeated all over the show, in outfits like tight pants with enormous fur coats and dress with shoulder pads and pleated at the waist. For eveningwear, looks turned sexier with lace tops and stockings.

