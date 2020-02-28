Sofia Achaval’s Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week Diary: Day 3

The Daily Front Row‘s Paris correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, attends the shows at Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week and lets us know what is going down on the biggest runways in the City of Lights.

Day 3: February 27, 2020

Chloé

The Grand Palais was decorated by French sculptor Marion Verboom, with golden columns as the background for Chloés show. The soundtrack included Marianne Faithful, who recited poems while sitting first row next to celebrities like Lucy Boyton, Katie Holmes, and Ellie Goulding. As for the collection, we saw items like classic shirtwaist dresses in silk with leather belts, evening dresses with mountain boots, and wide pants combined with delicate shirts with lace collars. Some of the pieces were created by Hungarian artist Rita Ackermann with images of the female body, which added value to the line.

Off-White

Off-White presented its collection at the AccordHotels Arena. Car parts were part of the scenography and there was a spot for guests to take pictures. It was a show brightened by celebrities: apart from sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid — brand favorites — their mother, Yolanda, and Karlie Kloss also walked the runway. The strongest proposal for this season were different windbreakers combined with maxi tulle dresses.

Isabel Marant

For the day’s closure, I was summoned to Colonnes de Buren to see Isabel Marant’s new collection. When entering the hall, a pool with silver balls at the center caught my eye. It was part of the stage. The models carried a super feminine line in the best Marant style, with simple and delicate hair as well as make up. Natasha Poly stood out wearing high knee boots, a sweater, and an extra large coat. Items with big shoulder pads were present, as were high waisted pants and belts that highlighted the models’ waist.

