Falconeri Swaths LA’s Brightest Stars in Ultrafine Cashmere at LA Dinner

On April 23, Italian luxury brand Falconeri hosted a star-studded dinner at the Getty House in Los Angeles to celebrate the refined and lightweight cashmere knits that have made the brand such a standout in recent years.

“This event represents a pivotal moment to introduce our brand to an international audience that increasingly prizes craftsmanship, authenticity, and timeless luxury,” said Sandro Veronesi, chairman of Falconeri parent company Oniverse. “Choosing Los Angeles — and this stunning setting in the Hollywood Hills — reflects Falconeri’s commitment to spaces that mirror our own values: refined, contemporary, and uncompromising in quality. Now is the perfect time to welcome the West Coast into our world, ‘The Home of Cashmere.’ As we continue to grow and gain appreciation in the U.S., we wanted to open our doors—with true Italian hospitality—to share the artistry behind our iconic Ultrafine Cashmere.”

Guests including Sharon Stone, Matt Bomer, Leighton Meister, and Chase Crawford experienced the brand firsthand, walking through outdoor art installations that utilized the brand’s raw materials and luxury products set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful views in all of Los Angeles.

“We carefully select raw materials and oversee the entire production process to ensure softness, durability, and attention to details,” said Veronesi. “What makes it truly special is the balance we achieve: luxury-level quality with a natural, understated aesthetic that is designed for everyday wear, not just special occasions and to last overtime.”

The dinner itself took place on the rooftop of the Getty House at golden hour and, as the sun set and the temperature dipped, guests wrapped themselves in decadent cashmere shawls provided by the brand.

More than a few of those in attendance wore Falconeri’s classic crewneck sweater in their ultrafine cashmere, which has long been one of the brand’s best sellers. “Its popularity comes from its versatility,” said Veronesi. “It works across seasons, styles, and occasions. It embodies the essence of Falconeri — minimal, elegant, and easy to wear. Customers also appreciate its longevity and the fact that it becomes a true wardrobe staple rather than a seasonal purchase.”

The dinner was just one step in a much larger push for the brand as they expand their presence acorss the US and the world. “With new openings scheduled throughout 2026 — including San Francisco, New Jersey, Chicago, Boston, and a flagship on New York’s iconic Madison Avenue — we are strengthening our presence in key markets,” said Veronesi. “These spaces allow us to offer a truly immersive experience, inviting customers to touch the fibers, feel the quality, and appreciate the craftsmanship firsthand.”

Check out more fabulous party pics below.