IMG model and singer, Faith Lynch, has spent the past two weeks in lockdown in her New York City apartment with her puppy, Bansky. She fills us in on how she’s spending her days and who her ideal self-isolation buddies would be, if she had her choice.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social distancing?

I’ve learned how much energy I gain from interacting with humans, the earth and outside world. I never realized how much outside influences inspire and help me be my best self every day.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

I’ve dedicated a lot of my time to being creative, something I probably should have done a long time ago now. It’s been really interesting to see how making myself sit down and write music or paint has changed my mindset and process in the arts.

View this post on Instagram self isolation 101 A post shared by Faiith Lynch (@faiithlynch) on Mar 23, 2020 at 5:10pm PDT

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

I miss everything – my friends, doing activities, but if I’m honest I mostly miss my work. It’s been really hard to not get up and go to work for the last couple of weeks. I miss my creative family and my clients. It has however been cool to see how everyone is coming together during this time, while being at least six feet apart.

What are you doing to decompress?

I listen to a meditation twice a day to get my mind set and straight. Also… Nintendo Switch.

How are you staying active?

I’ve been taking a lot of yoga and pilates classes through YouTube and Instagram Live.

How’s your sleep?

I’ve had a really hard time falling asleep. My eyes and and brain are usually ready, but I’ve been very restless, which is why the meditation helps.

What are you doing to help others?

Thinking about how many people need help is overwhelming. I’ve been donating whatever resources I can and trying to be a positive example when it comes to how I’m spending my time. I’ve also been reaching out to families to see if they need any help with the kids.

If you could be in self-isolation with anyone, who would it be?

An iconic songwriter or poet such as Bob Dylan or Edgar Allen Poe. Someone who thinks in a unique way that I would constantly learn from.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing/isolating?

I never dance, yet I keep finding myself dancing around my apartment instead of walking. I’ve also been sitting and laying on the floor instead of my couches.

What are you most anxious about?

Mostly my older family members, when I’ll go back to work and the impact it will have on my industry and so many others.

What have you been watching on TV?

My Wifi is broken!!!! So literally nothing. It’s a challenge I’ve taken on but I have not watched any television since I’ve been locked in.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

Take my dog to the park and let him run.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

Our heroes are not who they’re made out to be. So thank you to the hospital staff, police force, grocery store workers, and other small businesses who have been our saving graces during such a scary and important time. Thank you.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

How affected I feel by the energy of the universe. I always knew I was connected, but I feel it stronger now than ever before. I’m excited for the universe to be happy and functioning again. I love you all and I hope everyone is staying safe and happy. Wash your hands! We’re in this together!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.