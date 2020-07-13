Chic Report

10 Fabulous Makeup Highlighters To Get Your Glow On

by Nandini Vaid
written by Nandini Vaid

We all want that effortless dewy luminous glow, and using the right highlighter can give you just that, simply dabbing a little shine on, enhances your make-up and adds the perfect finishing touches to a look. There are so many great highlighter options to choose from be it powders, creams or liquid formulas. Here are some of our favorite ones to consider and get glowing already!

1. Hourglass Ambient® Lighting Palette, Price: $64

2. Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Highlight, Price: $25

3. Maybelline FaceStudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter, Price: $9.99

4. NARS The Multiple Stick, Price: $39

5. Maybelline FaceStudio Master Strobing Stick Illuminating Highlighter, Price: $9.99

 

6. Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette, Price: $45

7. Guerlain Météorites Illuminating Powder Pearls, Price: $64

8. Laura Mercier Face Illuminator, Price: $45

9. Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Face & Eye Palette, Price: $155

10. Chanel Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick, Price: $45

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Christian Dior So Real Sunglasses

10 Beauty Products So Gorgeous You’ll Never...

10 Fashion Documentaries to Stream Right Now...

Tom Ford’s New Soleil Neige Shimmering Body...

Chanel Beauty Taps Teddy Quinlivan, Revlon Explores...

Tom Ford Launches Science-Driven Skincare Line Tom...

Dior’s Elaborate Fall 2019 Couture Set Took...

Editor’s Pick: Tom Ford 24K Gold Soleil...

Kim Klones Return, Brexit’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Threat to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.