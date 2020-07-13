10 Fabulous Makeup Highlighters To Get Your Glow On

We all want that effortless dewy luminous glow, and using the right highlighter can give you just that, simply dabbing a little shine on, enhances your make-up and adds the perfect finishing touches to a look. There are so many great highlighter options to choose from be it powders, creams or liquid formulas. Here are some of our favorite ones to consider and get glowing already!

1. Hourglass Ambient® Lighting Palette, Price: $64

2. Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Highlight, Price: $25

3. Maybelline FaceStudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter, Price: $9.99

4. NARS The Multiple Stick, Price: $39

5. Maybelline FaceStudio Master Strobing Stick Illuminating Highlighter, Price: $9.99

6. Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette, Price: $45

7. Guerlain Météorites Illuminating Powder Pearls, Price: $64

8. Laura Mercier Face Illuminator, Price: $45

9. Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Face & Eye Palette, Price: $155

10. Chanel Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick, Price: $45

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.