11 Eye Shadow Palettes To Add To Your Beauty Cart

With half our face covered, no better time than now to take the eye makeup game a notch higher and make your peepers pop! So be it sparkly, smokey, peachy, nude or fresh, whatever you are in the mood for – these fabulous eye shadow palettes have it all!
1. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad, Price: $88
2. Bobbi Brown Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $75
3. Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette Makeup, Price: $11.99
4. Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow, Price: $62
5. bareMinerals Bounce & Blur Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $29
6. Roen 11:11 Eye Shadow Palatte, Price: $42
7. Kevyn Aucoin Emphasize Eye Design Palette – Unblinking, Price: $45
8. Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Eyes Palette, Price: $53
9. MAC Art Library Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $48
10. Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $56
11. Laura Geller Baked Essentials Eye Shadow and Primer Palette, Price: $29.96
