Chic Report

11 Eye Shadow Palettes To Add To Your Beauty Cart

by Nandini Vaid
written by Nandini Vaid

With half our face covered, no better time than now to take the eye makeup game a notch higher and make your peepers pop! So be it sparkly, smokey, peachy, nude or fresh, whatever you are in the mood for – these fabulous eye shadow palettes have it all! 

1. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad, Price: $88

2. Bobbi Brown Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $75

3. Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette Makeup, Price: $11.99

4. Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow, Price: $62 

 

5. bareMinerals Bounce & Blur Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $29

 

6Roen 11:11 Eye Shadow Palatte, Price: $42

7. Kevyn Aucoin Emphasize Eye Design Palette – Unblinking, Price: $45

8. Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Eyes Palette, Price: $53

9. MAC Art Library Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $48

10. Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $56

11. Laura Geller Baked Essentials Eye Shadow and Primer Palette, Price: $29.96

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

1 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

10 Fabulous Makeup Highlighters To Get Your...

10 Eye Masks and Patches to Relax...

10 Memorial Day Sales On Beauty Products

Editor’s Pick: Maybelline x Trudy Lines

Maybelline’s Erin Parsons on the Wonder and...

Tom Ford’s New Soleil Neige Shimmering Body...

Kardashians Launch Business to Sell Their Used...

New York Fashion Week’s Best Backstage Beauty...

Chanel Beauty Taps Teddy Quinlivan, Revlon Explores...

1 comment

Sarah July 20, 2020 - 4:14 PM

Amazing

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.