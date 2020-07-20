11 Eye Shadow Palettes To Add To Your Beauty Cart

With half our face covered, no better time than now to take the eye makeup game a notch higher and make your peepers pop! So be it sparkly, smokey, peachy, nude or fresh, whatever you are in the mood for – these fabulous eye shadow palettes have it all!

1. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad, Price: $88

2. Bobbi Brown Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $75

3. Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette Makeup, Price: $11.99

4. Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow, Price: $62

5. bareMinerals Bounce & Blur Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $29

6. Roen 11:11 Eye Shadow Palatte, Price: $42

7. Kevyn Aucoin Emphasize Eye Design Palette – Unblinking, Price: $45

8. Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Eyes Palette, Price: $53

9. MAC Art Library Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $48

10. Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow Palette, Price: $56

11. Laura Geller Baked Essentials Eye Shadow and Primer Palette, Price: $29.96

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.