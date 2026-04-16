EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside the 2026 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

There’s more to the Fashion Los Angeles Awards than The Daily’s iconic crystal statuettes. In fact, the award ceremony itself is really only half the story. Every year The Daily and our partners transform the Beverly Hills Hotel into a carnival of glamorous activations, tasty treats, unique experiences, spectacular drinks, and immaculate vibes for A-list guests like Doechii, Tiffany Haddish, Chrissy Teigen, Noah Wyle, RuPaul, Hilary Duff, and Gwen Stefani.

This year we were fortunate to partner with Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, DAOU Vineyards, Bovita Health, Loops Beauty, and Crazy Mountain to deliver a truly special and memorable event. Check out the exclusive, star-studded goings on below.

Moroccanoil set up a special booth with a self-serve drinks button and a display of their divine new fragrance collection.

LAGOS outfitted a number of high profile guests in their signature jewelry, including Benjamin Holtrop, Chaise Dennis, Chloe Keiko Takayanagai, Devin Roc, Luca Falconi, Vincent Smith, and more.

Lavazza set up an incredible branded coffee bar and lounge where they served the most delicious (and devilish) espresso martinis.

Nicole Miller outfitted guests in some of her best archival looks.

DAOU Vineyards made sure there was plenty of lovely wine to go around and sent guest home with a little more for good measure.

Bovita Health shared their incredible supplements, both at the event in in thew gift bag.

Loops Beauty provided refreshing mists (spritzed by a trio of equally refreshing gentlemen).

Crazy Mountain provided delicious non-alcoholic drink options.

And Neuhaus Chocolates provided sweet treats for all the guests — on their seats and in their gift bags.

A huge thank you to all our partners for making this the best Fashion Los Angeles Awards yet. See you next time!