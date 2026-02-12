Exclusive! Michael Kors On His 45 Years In The Business

Good times and bum times, he’s seen ’em all! This year, Michael Kors celebrates 45 years in business, so we touched base with the iconic American designer to look back on some of the most memorable moments before the brand marks this epic anniversary!

What was your first-ever show like?

My first show was in a gallery on Sixth Avenue and 18th Street called the Tower Gallery. It was at one time a department store called Siegel-Cooper. The walls were blue, so I took down all the art and painted everything white, and the gallery reeked of fresh paint. There was very little budget, and maybe six pairs of shoes that rotated backstage, but with a cast of models who were the stars of the time, including Iman. The whole show came together really well, and we had a great response.

Where was your very first office?

In my apartment at 216 Seventh Avenue.

First celebrity to wear Michael Kors Collection?

Probably the very first one was Marlo Thomas.

Did you ever consider calling the brand something besides Michael Kors Collection?

Initially the brand was Michael Kors.

What was the hardest show to put together?

The 40th anniversary show. It happened during lockdown with no audience, on the streets of the Theater District and in Broadway landmarks like Sardi’s and the Shubert Theatre.

Where was your favorite-ever show location?

The Theater District for the 40th anniversary.

Who has attended the most shows in 45 years?

Anna Wintour.

Do you have a favorite piece you’ve created?

The myriad versions of black turtlenecks; there’s always a new favorite one.

What model did you know was going to be a huge star?

Gisele [Bündchen].

What have you eaten for lunch the most since opening your doors?

It’s a toss-up between French fries and pizza.

Do you have a pre-show ritual?

No matter how late it is the night before the show, we make sure we watch something joyful and silly on television before we go to sleep. Nothing beats a classic I Love Lucy episode to take your mind off the fashion craziness.

What color have you used the most in 45 years?

Camel.

What’s been the biggest change in the Michael Kors Collection woman in 45 years?

The rules about dressing your age have totally shifted. Now it’s dress the way you want.

What has been your favorite ad campaign?

It’s the same as the collections themselves; the latest one is always my favorite.

Who is the longest-running employee at Michael Kors Collection?

My husband, Lance Le Pere, creative director of Women’s Design.

If the Michael Kors Collection brand was a Broadway show, what would it be?

Merrily We Roll Along.

How nostalgic are you?

I’m an odd combination of nostalgia for the past, FOMO, and curiosity for the future. The balance is everything.

