Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Apparel’s October Market!

Get your plane tickets ready! Atlanta Apparel will return with a range of brands at AmericasMart Atlanta this month. From October 14 to 17, buyers across the country can discover the latest collections from brands spanning fashion and accessories for women and children across the winter, holiday, and spring seasons.

This month’s Apparel market will begin with an exciting Kickoff Party, complete with a vibrant fruit theme at 6pm on Tuesday, October 14. The event will include a range of fun giveaways, kicking the week off on a decidedly colorful note. Throughout the week, the market’s Activations Program will focus on Latin American brand partnerships—complete with additional giveaways for buyers.

During the market itself, curated lounges will be displayed that spotlight new footwear, swim, and fashion categories—complete with an eye-catching lobby installation welcoming you each day. Amenities will also be available throughout the building for additional ease. This season’s showrooms and temporaries spaces will feature products from a wide variety of labels, including Katie Loxton, Ciao Milano, Brooks Avenue, Justin Alexander Signature, Lillian West, and more. Keep an eye out for trends like ballet flats, knits sets, and coastal dressing, which are all trending high for the seasons ahead.

To further enrich guests’ experience, Atlanta Apparel is also partnering with Ponce City Market to show the best of the city to those in attendance. On Wednesday evening, the duo will host a night out in Atlanta for buyers and exhibitors to experience the city’s vast array of local experiences, shopping, and delicious dining—which will certainly be a night to remember!

You can register for Atlanta Apparel’s October market now on Atlanta-Apparel.com.

All Images: Courtesy of Atlanta Apparel

