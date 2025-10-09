Everything To Know About The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Get ready to spread your wings! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to New York City next week, bringing a burst of sultry glitz and glamour with it—and plenty of star power, from the runway to special musical and celebrity guests. Below, read up on everything you need to know before the 2025 show takes New York City by storm on October 15.

When Is The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

This year, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be held on Wednesday, October 15. Last year’s event took place at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, which celebrities, editors, and cultural shakers journeyed to via golf carts before walking the pink carpet.

Who’s Walking In This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

So far, this year’s returning Victoria’s Secret Angels include Adriana Lima, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Lily Aldridge, and Yumi Nu. This morning, WNBA star Angel Reese was also announced as a celebrity face making her debut on the runway. However, we’re sure to see more returning and emerging faces on the runway from Victoria’s Secret’s various eras. The show’s always a fashion family affairs filled with legendary and emerging models, with last year’s cast including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Eva Herzigova, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashley Graham, Imaan Hammam, Vittoria Ceretti, Carla Bruni, and Isabella Fontana, among numerous others.

Who Are This Year’s VSFS Performers?

Every year, the show features an all-star lineup of musical performances—and 2025 is no different! For its October show, Victoria’s Secret will bring Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, Karol G, and Twice to the stage. In 2024, Cher, Lisa, and Tyla served as performers for the show’s revival. Past headlining names—many who walked the runway themselves—include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and more.

Do We Know Which Celebs Are Attending?

The show’s starry audience is always a surprise, but often features a front row of guests that represent the brand’s inclusivity goals and the current fashion and beauty landscape. Last year’s sleek guest list included Coco Jones, Jodie Turner-Smth, Phoebe Dynevor, Chriselle Lim, Lexi Wood, Larsen Thompson, Jenna Lyons, Olivia Culpo, La La Anthony, Sunisa Le, and more.

Where Can You Watch The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Even if you’re not in the front row, you can still enjoy the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! The event will stream live at 7pm EST next Wednesday on Amazon Live and Prime Video. However, you can also check out the full runway on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channels.

