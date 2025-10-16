News

Every Major Moment From The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The star-studded event marked Adam Selman's debut at the brand

by Aaron Royce
Last night, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned with a burst of glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of fun. Held deep inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the star-studded event was filled with major surprises and moments on and off the runway.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes opened the show, stepping out with her baby bump draped in gleaming gold crystals and oceanic pearl wings. Immediately following, the show delved into colorful sections inspired by a woman’s life from day to night—plus Victoria’s Secret’s iconic fragrances over the years. Throughout the gilded First Light, bright pink Bombshell, seductive Hot Pursuit, sunset-worthy Magic Hour, and black-and-white Black Tie sections, the evening was filled with all-star moments from Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Joan Smalls, Abby Champion, Anok Yai, Precious Lee, Ashley Graham, Alex Consani, Adut Akech, Grace Elizabeth, Lila Moss, Devyn Garcia, Emily Ratajkowski, Liu Wen, Imaan Hammam, Doutzen Kroes, Paloma Elsesser, Lily Aldridge, Awar Odhiang, and many more. Several celebs also made special cameos, including Angel Reese, Quenlin Blackwell, Barbie Ferreira, and Suni Lee. The show additionally included the return of PINK’s game day-ready runway “halftime” section, plus bold musical performances by Madison Beer, K-pop girl group TWICE, and Karol G.

Valentina Castro, Iris Law, Luna Yohannan, Quenlin Blackwell, Summer Dirx, Chou Tzu-yu, Josey Muckosky, Im Na-yeon, Barbie Ferreira, Momo, Ashlyn Erickson, Yoon Young Bae, Lila Moss, Daniella Halfon, Suni Lee

Karol G

The runway spectacle closed with an electric performance by Missy Elliott. With tracks like “Lose Control,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Work It,” the musician got all of the guests out of their seats—including Sarah Jessica Parker, Law Roach, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Chloë Sevigny—before all models and performers strutted together in the show’s confetti-filled finale.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Adriana Lima walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Missy Elliott

With captivating costume and wing designs drawing from peonies, orchids, roses, masquerades, and fireworks, there was plenty of dynamic glamour to draw in the audience. A glittering abundance of crystals, chainmail, pearls, and bejeweled Rene Caovilla heels further cemented that goal, led with intention and passion by fashion darling and VS executive creative director Adam Selman.

“Life feels so immediate and raw to me right now, yet so crystal clear,” Selman wrote in his pink show notes. “This show is big. The emotions around it—big, the audience—big, the expectations—big. It’s a reminder of the power Victoria’s Secret holds. Honoring the strength of the brand’s iconography, grounding it in the excess of the present and propelling it firmly towards a continually optimistic future. It is a love letter to women, the beauty they possess, and the power they harness.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Maty Fall, Daiane Sodre, Yasmin Wijnaldum, and Abény Nhial walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Sherry Shi, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, Doutzen Kroes, Angel Reese, Jasmine Tookes, Gigi Hadid, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Alessandra Ambrosio

Below, discover every look from the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

All images: BFA for Victoria’s Secret

