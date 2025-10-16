Chic Report

Every Celebrity At The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloë Sevigny, and more delivered sexy style on the pink carpet

written by Aaron Royce
Isabel Tan, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jodie Turner-Smith (All images: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned in full force last night, complete with a star-studded audience! From Sara Jessica Parker to Jodie Turner-Smith, A-list guests delivered sexy style in many forms—from slits to sheer textures, dazzling jewels, and everything in-between—while taking in Adam Selman’s design debut. Below, discover the best-dressed guests on the pink carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker in SJP Collection 

Sarah Jessica Parker

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevivgny

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith

TWICE

TWICE

Karen Gillan in Chloé, styled by Bailey Moon

Karen Gillan

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Isabel Tan

Isabel Tan

Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco

Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris

Rainey Qualley

Rainey Qualley

Kate Bartlett

Kate Bartlett

Manana Arakelyan

Manana Arakelyan

Fernanda Giménez

Fernanda Giménez

All images: Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

