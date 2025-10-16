Every Celebrity At The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned in full force last night, complete with a star-studded audience! From Sara Jessica Parker to Jodie Turner-Smith, A-list guests delivered sexy style in many forms—from slits to sheer textures, dazzling jewels, and everything in-between—while taking in Adam Selman’s design debut. Below, discover the best-dressed guests on the pink carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker in SJP Collection

Chloë Sevigny

Jodie Turner-Smith

TWICE

Karen Gillan in Chloé, styled by Bailey Moon

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Isabel Tan

Dascha Polanco

Amy Sedaris

Rainey Qualley

Kate Bartlett

Manana Arakelyan

Fernanda Giménez

All images: Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

