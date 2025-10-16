Every Celebrity At The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned in full force last night, complete with a star-studded audience! From Sara Jessica Parker to Jodie Turner-Smith, A-list guests delivered sexy style in many forms—from slits to sheer textures, dazzling jewels, and everything in-between—while taking in Adam Selman’s design debut. Below, discover the best-dressed guests on the pink carpet.
Sarah Jessica Parker in SJP Collection
Chloë Sevigny
Jodie Turner-Smith
TWICE
Karen Gillan in Chloé, styled by Bailey Moon
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Isabel Tan
Dascha Polanco
Amy Sedaris
Rainey Qualley
Kate Bartlett
Manana Arakelyan
Fernanda Giménez
All images: Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret
