Events Roundup! Junk Kook and Calvin Klein Host Event in Toyko, Marilyn Monroe’s East and West Coast Celebrations, Taste Of Summer Kicks Off Summer, and More!

Calvin Klein and Jung Kook Host Immersive Event in Toyko

Calvin Klein and Jung Kook hosted an event celebrating their long-standing partnership at the brand’s Harajuku flagship store. Guests included Ayaka Miyoshi, Natt Chokejindachai, Claude Morgan, Akihisa Shiono, Kita Komagine, Nao Takahashi, Shoma Nagumo, Seira Anzai, Hina Yoshihara in the Calvin Klein denim essentials. The event featured sets from DJs Gothicc and Conducta. Following the event, the store’s third floor takeover will remain open to the public through June 11, 2026, and will feature some of Jung Kook’s most iconic Calvin Klein looks.

Marilyn Monroe Celebrated at Genesis House

There were events worldwide to celebrate Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday this week. Chloë Sevigny was on hand on Monday night at Genesis House for the opening of Manifesting Marilyn: The Making of an Icon, an immersive exhibition. Featuring six immersive environments — including a curated recreation of Marilyn’s personal library, the exhibition is open to the public through August 2nd. The event also welcomed Camille Kostek, as well as Genesis executives Tedros Mengiste, COO Genesis Motor North America (GMNA) and Amy Marentic, CMO Genesis Motor America (GMA).

Genesis House, 40A 10th Avenue in NYC.

Meanwhile on the West Coast… Icon Skincare Celebrates Marilyn

Icon Skincare officially unveiled its debut at Marilyn Monroe‘s 100th Birthday Spectacular celebration on Monday, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Items in the exhibition include a rare assemblage of fashion, writings, photographs, and personal treasures that reveal the woman behind the legend. (Trust us! It’s worth it to check this out!) Guests included Behati Prinsloo, Dita Von Teese, January Jones, Holly Madison, Laura Bell Bundy, Kate Flannery, Michael Urie, and more, alongside tastemakers, creators, and members of the media.

Taste Of Summer in Central Park Raises A Record $ Amount for Central Park Conservancy

Taste of Summer returned to kick off summer! The Central Park Conservancy benefit brought tastings from some of New York City’s most beloved restaurants such as Tavern on the Green, Serendipity 3, The Smith, Soso, Chama Mama, Sugar Hill Creamery, and so many more. The evening, presented by Northern Trust and held at the beautiful Bethesda Terrace, raised over $1.4 million for the park. Guests gathering under the archways of the Arcade included Honorary Chairs Laurie and Jay Mandelbaum, Gillian and Sylvester Miniter, Melissa Vail and Norman C. Selby, and were joined by Event Chairs Aileen and Chris Bruner, David Eder, Harry Taylor, and guests including Tom Kempner, Chair of the Conservancy’s Board of Trustees, along with Rick Cotton, Pamela Craig , Pepper Evans, Joseph Gleberman, Gillian Hearst, Tracey Huff, Sharon & Bill Jacob, Bail an Nate Kempner, Deputy Mayor of Operations Julia Kerson, Sheila Labrecque, Jill and Barry Lafer, Carol Sutton Lewis and William Lewis, Susan Magrino, Katie Nixon, Jenny Price, Barbara and James Scott, Sofia and Mikhail Segal, and more. Guests sipped on spirits by Pernod Ricard USA, wines from 90+ Cellars, and beer provided by Peroni.

Micaela Erlanger Wraps Up The Devil Wears Prada 2 Press Tour at The Manner

The popular Erlanger brought friends together for a rooftop cocktail party at The Manner to celebrate her success styling Meryl Streep for the DWP2. The event brought out Christian Siriano, Diane Kruger, Prabal Gurung, Kate Davidson Hudson, Sophie Sumner, Sophie Elgort, Hal Rubenstein, Dria Murphy, Victoria Britto, Dylan Kelly, Elizabeth Kurpis, Orlando Pita, Malcolm Carfrae, and more. Guests enjoyed Spanish-style tapas offerings and Moët & Chandon champagne. Congrats to Micaela!

Photos: BFA