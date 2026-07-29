Event Roundup: From the Summer EDITION to the CFDA

So many events. So little time! Everyone has really been making the most of the post-heatwave late summer season with tons of fabulous events from Manhattan to the Hamptons. Here are a few of our favorites.
School’s Out Summer Benefit for the Hetrick-Martin Institute
The Hetrick-Martin Institute’s annual Hamptons benefit, School’s Out, raised more than $1 million in support of the organization’s services for LGBTQIA+ youth. The total represents the first seven-figure result in the event’s 26-year history and marks the fifth consecutive year that School’s Out has broken its fundraising record.
The milestone continues a period of extraordinary growth for the annual benefit, with proceeds rising more than 60 percent, from $620,000 in 2023 to more than $1 million this year. The growth reflects the commitment of HMI’s community of donors, sponsors and partners to ensuring that queer and trans young people have access to safe, affirming spaces and essential services.
“Reaching the $1 million mark reflects years of sustained commitment from people who believe in HMI and its young people,” said Ben Dixon, who has co-chaired School’s Out for ten years and currently co-chairs HMI’s Board of Directors. “This event has grown because so many people have opened their own networks to HMI, bringing new donors to the table who go on to become some of our most committed supporters. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who helped us reach this ambitious goal.”
Held on Saturday, July 25, at the Water Mill home of Marcus Brown and his family, the event welcomed more than 600 guests. The Brown family previously hosted School’s Out in 2024 and once again opened their home for the benefit, providing a spectacular setting for one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated summer events.
School’s Out co-chairs Ben Dixon, Bryan Ludwig, Tonia Steck, and Crystal Watersworked alongside the Brown family, HMI CEO Amy Harclerode, Ira Rogers, who recently concluded his tenure as HMI’s Senior Director of Development after 10 years with the organization, HMI’s Board of Directors, Associate Board, staff, sponsors, and volunteers to lead the evening’s fundraising efforts through sponsorships, donations, a live auction, and a special paddle raise.
Notable attendees included Tamron Hall, a 2025 School’s Out honoree and 2025 HMI Emery Award recipient; chef and cookbook author Lish Steiling; founder of the South Beach and New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Lee Brian Schrager; television and radio personality Rolonda Watts; fashion designer Frederick Anderson; and interior designer Jamie Drake. Host Committee members in attendance included Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Frank DiLella, Thom Filicia, and Brynn Whitfield.
Entertainment throughout the evening included performances by Lion Babe and Jamie Hannah; a poolside routine by male synchronized swimming troupe the Aquawillies; and illuminated winged dancers from WMC Creative, whose shimmering costumes lit up the estate after dark. Renowned DJ Lina Bradford provided music throughout the evening. The evening culminated in a performance by Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Crystal Waters, whose dance hits “Gypsy Woman” and “100% Pure Love” brought guests to their feet and onto the stage.
Drawing inspiration from the lush, resort-like world of HBO’s The White Lotus, HMI collaborated with Anthony Taccetta Event Design to evoke the series’ tropical elegance through select spaces and visual elements across the event.
Jason Lamoreaux energized fundraising throughout the evening, first leading a live auction during the cocktail reception featuring original artwork, exclusive travel experiences and luxury packages. Later, he rallied guests during a special paddle raise at the “Best of the Hamptons” dinner, helping propel the evening’s fundraising total to more than $1 million.
“Every day at HMI, we see how much it matters for LGBTQIA+ young people to have a place where they feel safe, supported and free to be themselves,” said Amy Harclerode, CEO of Hetrick-Martin Institute. “Reaching the $1 million mark is about far more than a number. It means more young people can access affirming mental-health support, find community and receive the resources they need to thrive, all at no cost to them. We are deeply grateful to the Brown family and to every sponsor, donor, partner and guest who made this historic evening possible.”
“It was an honor to welcome HMI’s community of supporters back to our home,” said Marcus Brown. “The warmth, generosity and shared sense of purpose we witnessed when we first hosted School’s Out in 2024 made the decision to host again an easy one. We are proud to support HMI’s vital work and grateful to everyone who helped the event reach this historic milestone.”
“Reaching this milestone took the dedication of many people over the years,” said Tonia Steck, School’s Out co-chair and HMI Board member. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to co-chair School’s Out alongside Ben Dixon and to inherit such a strong foundation from those who built this event over the years. We’re especially grateful to Ira Rogers, whose decade of dedication, partnership, and vision played an integral role in School’s Out’s continued growth and success.”
Lambda Legal’s 48th Annual Fire Island Pines Fundraiser
The Summer EDITION
EDITION hosted the first night of ‘The Summer EDITION’, a two-day residency presented by American Express at the iconic Montauk destination Crow’s Nest on July 24th and 25th. The curated weekend, available exclusively for American Express Platinum Card® and Centurion® Members through the Premium Events Collection, offered access to a slate of fine art installations, refined globally acclaimed dining, restorative wellness experiences, and musical performances; all crafted through the signature EDITION lens.
This highly anticipated iteration of The Summer EDITION brought together the bohemian spirit of Montauk with EDITION’s culture-forward approach to entertainment and programming, including two seated dinners helmed by Chef Partner of The Lake Como EDITION, three-Michelin-star, and green-star award winning Chef Mauro Colagreco, accompanied by a live performance from Grammy Award-winning producer, band leader, trumpeter, and vocalist Brian Newman.
Extending the program’s cultural dimension, EDITION also collaborated with renowned photographer and Hamptons legend Ben Watts across a two-day residency featuring select works from his Montauk archive, a place he has called home since 1995. Watts will also capture original imagery throughout the evening programs, cementing The Summer EDITION into his catalogue of iconic Hamptons moments.
“EDITION naturally extends its point of view to the destinations that define the season. Following the inaugural Summer EDITION at the iconic El Silencio in Ibiza, this second installment has now arrived at the equally iconic Crow’s Nest, transporting our distinctive balance of leisure, energy, and cultural relevance to another one of the most sought after summer settings,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. “On this next stop of our global series of pop-up events, EDITION serves as a cultural meeting point for like-minded communities to connect with design, culture, wellness, and culinary experiences along the Hamptons’ sun-drenched coastlines.”
In the day time guests moved between innovative fitness classes in partnership with Barry’s, access to sessions with beloved wellness social club Remedy Place – including sound healing and ice bath plunges – and an SPF station from science-backed, fan-favorite skincare brand, Augustinus Bader.
United Flags of Fashion Presented by CFDA, Vogue, Rockefeller Center & America250 Was Unveiled at The Rink at Rockefeller Center
In honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue partnered with Rockefeller Center and national nonpartisan organization America250 to present United Flags of Fashion on Monday, July 27th, 2026, with a celebratory launch event and special cocktail hosted by Dame Anna Wintour, CFDA President and CEO Steven Kolb, and CFDA Chairman Thom Browne, and a special performance by Tony-nominated Two Strangers stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty.
Leading American designers reimagined the flags of all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and Washington, D.C., creating original works that celebrate the creativity, diversity, and cultural richness of the United States. Participating designers and brands include Altuzarra, Amiri, APL, Bode, Calvin Klein, Carolina Herrera, Chloe Gosselin, Christopher John Rogers, Coach, Cult Gaia, Diotima, Donna Karan, Gabriela Hearst, Gap Inc., Kenneth Cole, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, TWP, and Willy Chavarria.
Beginning July 27th, more than 120 custom flags will fly above Rockefeller Center through September 4th, transforming one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks into a vibrant tribute to American fashion, culture, and design.