Event Roundup: From the Summer EDITION to the CFDA

So many events. So little time! Everyone has really been making the most of the post-heatwave late summer season with tons of fabulous events from Manhattan to the Hamptons. Here are a few of our favorites.

School’s Out Summer Benefit for the Hetrick-Martin Institute

The Hetrick-Martin Institute’s annual Hamptons benefit, School’s Out, raised more than $1 million in support of the organization’s services for LGBTQIA+ youth. The total represents the first seven-figure result in the event’s 26-year history and marks the fifth consecutive year that School’s Out has broken its fundraising record.

The milestone continues a period of extraordinary growth for the annual benefit, with proceeds rising more than 60 percent, from $620,000 in 2023 to more than $1 million this year. The growth reflects the commitment of HMI’s community of donors, sponsors and partners to ensuring that queer and trans young people have access to safe, affirming spaces and essential services.

“Reaching the $1 million mark reflects years of sustained commitment from people who believe in HMI and its young people,” said Ben Dixon, who has co-chaired School’s Out for ten years and currently co-chairs HMI’s Board of Directors. “This event has grown because so many people have opened their own networks to HMI, bringing new donors to the table who go on to become some of our most committed supporters. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who helped us reach this ambitious goal.”

Held on Saturday, July 25, at the Water Mill home of Marcus Brown and his family, the event welcomed more than 600 guests. The Brown family previously hosted School’s Out in 2024 and once again opened their home for the benefit, providing a spectacular setting for one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated summer events.

School’s Out co-chairs Ben Dixon, Bryan Ludwig, Tonia Steck, and Crystal Watersworked alongside the Brown family, HMI CEO Amy Harclerode, Ira Rogers, who recently concluded his tenure as HMI’s Senior Director of Development after 10 years with the organization, HMI’s Board of Directors, Associate Board, staff, sponsors, and volunteers to lead the evening’s fundraising efforts through sponsorships, donations, a live auction, and a special paddle raise.

Notable attendees included Tamron Hall, a 2025 School’s Out honoree and 2025 HMI Emery Award recipient; chef and cookbook author Lish Steiling; founder of the South Beach and New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Lee Brian Schrager; television and radio personality Rolonda Watts; fashion designer Frederick Anderson; and interior designer Jamie Drake. Host Committee members in attendance included Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Frank DiLella, Thom Filicia, and Brynn Whitfield.

Entertainment throughout the evening included performances by Lion Babe and Jamie Hannah; a poolside routine by male synchronized swimming troupe the Aquawillies; and illuminated winged dancers from WMC Creative, whose shimmering costumes lit up the estate after dark. Renowned DJ Lina Bradford provided music throughout the evening. The evening culminated in a performance by Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Crystal Waters, whose dance hits “Gypsy Woman” and “100% Pure Love” brought guests to their feet and onto the stage.

Drawing inspiration from the lush, resort-like world of HBO’s The White Lotus, HMI collaborated with Anthony Taccetta Event Design to evoke the series’ tropical elegance through select spaces and visual elements across the event.

Jason Lamoreaux energized fundraising throughout the evening, first leading a live auction during the cocktail reception featuring original artwork, exclusive travel experiences and luxury packages. Later, he rallied guests during a special paddle raise at the “Best of the Hamptons” dinner, helping propel the evening’s fundraising total to more than $1 million.

“Every day at HMI, we see how much it matters for LGBTQIA+ young people to have a place where they feel safe, supported and free to be themselves,” said Amy Harclerode, CEO of Hetrick-Martin Institute. “Reaching the $1 million mark is about far more than a number. It means more young people can access affirming mental-health support, find community and receive the resources they need to thrive, all at no cost to them. We are deeply grateful to the Brown family and to every sponsor, donor, partner and guest who made this historic evening possible.”

“It was an honor to welcome HMI’s community of supporters back to our home,” said Marcus Brown. “The warmth, generosity and shared sense of purpose we witnessed when we first hosted School’s Out in 2024 made the decision to host again an easy one. We are proud to support HMI’s vital work and grateful to everyone who helped the event reach this historic milestone.”

“Reaching this milestone took the dedication of many people over the years,” said Tonia Steck, School’s Out co-chair and HMI Board member. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to co-chair School’s Out alongside Ben Dixon and to inherit such a strong foundation from those who built this event over the years. We’re especially grateful to Ira Rogers, whose decade of dedication, partnership, and vision played an integral role in School’s Out’s continued growth and success.”

Lambda Legal’s 48th Annual Fire Island Pines Fundraiser

Lambda Legal in the Pines, the longest-running LGBTQ+ fundraiser in Fire Island Pines and one of the oldest in the nation, raised over $500K on Saturday, July 25 — a new fundraising record — at the oceanfront home of James Dale and David Lam the “Normal Heart” house featured in Ryan Murphy’s 2014 HBO film.

Hosted by former Lambda Legal board members Todd Sears, founder of Out Leadership, community advocate Andrew Mitchell-Namdar, and current Lambda Legal board member James Dale, this year’s event expanded in response to overwhelming demand, drawing hundreds of attendees who enjoyed the music of legendary DJ Morabito.

Surpassing last year’s total, this year’s fundraising was driven by the efforts of the event’s hosts in support of Lambda Legal’s national litigation and advocacy work.

Now in its 48th year, the annual Pines fundraiser reflects the longstanding relationship between Fire Island Pines and Lambda Legal. For decades, support from the Pines community has helped Lambda Legal grow into a national force in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality and HIV-related legal protections. This year’s event comes at a moment of renewed political and legal pressure facing LGBTQ+ people across the country, particularly transgender youth and families.

“The targets may have changed, but the urgency remains,” said host and Lambda Legal board member James Dale, who was represented by Lambda Legal in his landmark U.S. Supreme Court case against the Boy Scouts of America, now Scouting America.