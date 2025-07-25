Could Eva Chen Succeed Anna Wintour At Vogue?

Rumor has it….Eva Chen could be the next head of editorial content of Vogue! Following Anna Wintour’s departure from the role last month, guesses have been swirling as to who could replace the iconic EIC at the publication—and we’ve heard Chen’s name mentioned on numerous occasions. However, the potential for the beloved head of Instagram’s fashion partnerships to return to editorial media (lest we forget, Chen was a top editor at Lucky and Teen Vogue before joining the tech world) is high, per to Lauren Sherman’s latest column for Puck. According to Sherman, Chen is one of the leading and “most qualified” candidates for the position, with her direct ties to brands, fundraising abilities, and name recognition making her a likely successor to Wintour. Sara Moonves, currently EIC at W, is also apparently in the mix as well, while other names rumored for consideration include Chioma Nnadi, and Chloe Malle. Personally, we’d love to see Chen return to Condé…but only time will tell!

E! New Shuts Down After 34 Years

End of an era! E! News has been permanently canceled after 34 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The television program has been shut down as its own entity, though it will live on as a “digital brand” for NBCUniversal. Meanwhile, Access Hollywood and Access Daily programs will continue to resume business as usual. First founded as an entertainment news hub, E! News grew famous for its celebrity and fashion-focused segments and shows like Fashion Police, Chelsea Lately, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, creating national stardom for Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, Brad Goreski, Morgan Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Osbourne, Giuliana Rancic, and more. Be sure to mark your calendars when the final episode of E! News airs on September 25.

LVMH’s Fashion And Leather Goods Sales Drop 9%

Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) is the latest label to be hit by sales decreases during the ongoing luxury slowdown. The company just released its earnings for Q2 of 2025, revealing a 9% sales decrease across its fashion and leather goods division, according to MSN. The report noted that sales in Japan were down by 28%, while US sales remained consistent and demand in China had slowed. Additionally, the corporation’s shares fell by nearly 1.6% in Paris—proving there’s still plenty of work to do to improve earnings this year. LVMH is the latest brand to report sales struggles in 2025, which have affected companies and brands including Richemont, Interparfums, Gucci, Burberry, and more.

Zoe Saldaña Is Cartier’s New Ambassador

Cartier‘s earned a boost of star power from Zoe Saldaña! The Oscar-winning actress has just been named as the latest celebrity ambassador for the fine jewelry brand. The pair’s union follows Saldaña’s numerous appearances wearing Cartier jewelry in 2025, including its Panthères Versatiles necklace at the Oscars, Melis High Jewellery at the Golden Globes, and a bespoke diamond-set cape at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. It’s all but certain we’ll see the star outfitted in Cartier’s latest jewels throughout the year—especially as press begins for her next film Avatar: Fire and Ash.

All images: Courtesy of Cartier

Clé de Peau Beauté Taps Nicole Kidman As Global Brand Ambassador

Nicole Kidman‘s latest role? Clé de Peau Beauté‘s global brand ambassador. The renowned actress has been appointed her new title at the luxe skincare and beauty brand due to her impressive career and advocacy work, aligning with the label’s “Radiance” values of empowerment, positivity, intent, and artistry. Kidman kicked off her new gig on Thursday with an elegant announcement video, shared to Clé de Peau Beauté’s Instagram channels—and there’s surely more to come!

“I am thrilled to be joining the Clé de Peau Beauté family,” Kidman said in a statement. “I am inspired by the brand’s commitment to celebrate individual beauty across every aspect of a person’s life. I look forward to what we can create together.”

