Ruschmeyers’ innovative pop-up outdoor dining concept Etiquette is shuttering, saying the town of East Hampton has “made it impossible” to continue into August.

Etiquette, which involved bottle parades, light shows, thematic soundtracks, and live performances in an outdoor space, will cease operation immediately. It had just opened on July 3, with 27 tables placed 15-feet apart to ensure social distancing.

The concept had already been hit with several minor non-Covid-related citations this summer. And after the widely condemned Chainsmokers gig in Bridgehampton which saw thousands of people violate social distancing guidelines, the venture says it’s now impossible to continue.

“With nightly visits from the fire marshal, the Ruschmeyers partnership with the immersive dining experience Etiquette Montauk was a target from the beginning,” they said in a statement. “After the Chainsmokers performance in the Hamptons, the town of East Hampton has made it impossible for the Etiquette concept, equipped with bottle parades and dinner performances, to continue into August.”

A post on their website reads, “Dear Montauk. During these unprecedented times we believed that safety and extravagant fun could co-exist, and strived to put as many smiles on masked-covered faces as we could. We hope that we brought you happiness during a tough time, and could not have asked for a better way to launch our new brand.

“Thank you for welcoming us to your community this July. It’s been an honor to create a new experience at the legendary Ruschmeyer’s. We hope you all continue to enjoy life responsibly and stay safe.”

Other businesses have also said they’re reeling from the aftermath of the highly publicized gig.

Southampton-based 75 Main owner Zach Erdem also told Page Six, “After the Chainsmokers, [the town] became a big target.”

Erdem added, “We have been following all the rules” — and even cheekily popped up a sign outside his business saying, “No chain smoking here. We practice social distancing.”

Meanwhile, the New York State Department of Health has opened an investigation into the drive-in ‘Safe & Sound’ concert, which also included performances by Goldman Sachs chief executive and part time DJ David Solomon

Governor Cuomo said he was “appalled” about the gig. “We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health,” he slammed.

