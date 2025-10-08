Prince Street was filled with delectable scents on Friday night, courtesy of the Estée Lauder Companies. The cosmetics empire celebrated its chic lineup of Frederic Malle, Tom Ford Beauty, Jo Malone London, and Kilian Paris’ sleek Soho boutiques on the block with an exclusive dinner for industry insiders, including Martha Hunt, Jill Kargman, Jessica Cruel, and Sarah Brown.

“It’s really exciting to be here, especially to celebrate beauty—and, even more importantly, to celebrate women enjoying beauty for themselves,” said Hunt. “Beauty is such a ritual. It’s a sacred part of our right and enjoyment, being women, to enjoy sensuality, fragrance, putting on makeup. It’s not always about doing it just for other people. It’s really about feeling good for ourselves.”

During the occasion, hosted by Lauder’s sparkling president of the Americas, Tara Simon—which included Prince Street’s partial closed in front of the four boutiques—attendees mingled, chatted, and enjoyed an assortment of wine, cocktails, and passed appetizers while in high spirits. Everyone swirled in and out of the four sleek stores, enjoying a range of special activations in each. Blair Breitenstein Williams (also known online as @Blairz) painted large-scale portraits of guests in the vibrant red halls of Frederic Malle—including Kargman, who instantly proclaimed it would live inside her library. Attendants helped everyone try on fragrances and lipsticks in Tom Ford Beauty, while others behind Kilian Paris’ gleaming brass bar were quick to assist with scent discoveries from their vast selection. Inside Jo Malone London, Daniel Weiner artfully painted cologne bottles, bringing the British label’s beloved scents a botanical charm.

After a speech by Simon, everyone sat for an outdoor dinner lit by gleaming storefronts and Soho streetlights. Wine and champagne flowed as guests dined on autumn chicories, wood-fired chicken, “sexy” pan-seared halibut, and chanterelle mushrooms and rice, with chocolate mousse trifle for dessert. Delish! The night was complete with coveted bottles of fragrances from all four brands—which Kargman wittingly deemed “trick or treat for adults.” We’re inclined to agree!

The evening’s well-scented guest list included Jessica Jaffe, Jenna Rennert, Dale Moss, Katya Tolstova, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Jamie Schneider, Kaye Bassey, Dexter King, Mikki Taylor, Paige McCarthy, Vishakha Holsambre, Denise Bidot, Drew Thomas, Natasha Narrina, Violetta Komeyshan, Carly Cardellino, Giovanni Vaccaro, James Manso, and more.

All Images: Courtesy of Estée Lauder

