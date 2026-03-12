Equinox Introduces Le Labo To Their Clubs Worldwide

Equinox is changing things up in their locker rooms this month. The fashion world’s favorite fitness brand is introducing Le Labo as their new global amenity partner. Clubs will feature a curated selection of Le Labo’s Body, Hair, and Face Collection, including shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, face cleanser, face lotion, and body and hand lotion. The assortment will feautre Le Labo’s Basil creations, paired with verbena – a citrusy and vegetal aromatic note that increases each facet of basil.

Founded in 2006 and based in New York City, Le Labo (French for “the lab”) is dedicated to the art of slow perfumery. Perfumes are hand-blended and labeled to order, guided by the belief that scent is deeply connected to memory, emotion and lived experiences. (New Yorkers have likely passed their cute store on West 4th Street in the West Village.)

“Everything that’s part of the Equinox experience is deeply considered and intentional,” said Parinda Muley, SVP, CoS & Strategic Partnerships at Equinox. “Le Labo is no exception – they stand out for their authenticity, craftsmanship, and for being a true extension of our members’ lifestyle and experience.”

Equinox ended their longtime partnership with Kiehl’s in 2024, and replaced it with Grown Alchemist. Le Labo will be arriving at the clubs on March 19th!