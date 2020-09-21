Chic Report

As Seen On Social…Emmy’s Edition! What Stars Wore To Celebrate From Home

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
(Instagram)

There’s work from home style, and then there’s working it from home. Leave it to these celebs and their stylists to pull out all the stops for the first ever virtual Emmy’s!

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier

Regina King in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Lady In The Blue Dress

Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers

….and (making history!) in Giorgio Armani Privé

Kerry Washington in Oscar de la Renta

Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton

Holland Taylor in Prada

💙 HOLLAND 💙

Jameela Jamil in Markarian

Catherine O’Hara in Valentino

Laverne Cox in custom Ruthie Davis

Billy Porter in custom Ashi Studio

Tonight was absolutely incredible. Congrats to Jeremy Strong on your big win and also sending love to my fellow distinguished nominees. We got through this together and it’s was a historically unique award show we will never forget. Y’all looked good tonight! Stay safe everyone and have a great night. REMEMBER TO VOTE THIS NOVEMBER! YOUR VOICE MATTERS!!!! Emmy Awards Look: Custom Design: @AshiStudio Jewelry: @LorraineSchwartz Ear Cuff: @AlanCrocetti Shoe: @RickOwens Sunglasses: @bally Styled by @tytryone & @colinmanderson Tailor: @sylvio.nyc Photographed by @paveldenisenko Photo Assistant @betancisco – – #Emmys #BillyPorter #Fashion #ItsALook #Yes! #Werk #Work #This #Slay #Instagram #AshiStudios #Viral #YesHeDid #Pose #Vogue #Variety

Issa Rae in custom Sergio Hudson…and Nikes!

Julia Garner in Chanel

Cynthia Erivo in Versace

CYNTHIA 💙💚💛💜🤎🧡 #Emmys2020

Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton

Yara Shahidi in custom Prada

Annie Murphy in Valentino

Dan Levy in Thom Browne and Eugene Levy in Dior

…and then there’s our Jen, a girl after our own heart!

