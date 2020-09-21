There’s work from home style, and then there’s working it from home. Leave it to these celebs and their stylists to pull out all the stops for the first ever virtual Emmy’s!
Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier
View this post on Instagram
How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys Dress: @alexandrevauthier Shoes: @jimmychoo Jewels: vintage @tiffanyandco Stylist: @karlawelchstylist Makeup: @muatraceylevy Hair: moi using @patternbeauty
Regina King in Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers
….and (making history!) in Giorgio Armani Privé
View this post on Instagram
@zendaya, winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Euphoria,” wore a custom #GiorgioArmaniPrivé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. @televisionacad #Emmys #ArmaniStars Credits: Dominic Miller
Kerry Washington in Oscar de la Renta
Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton
Holland Taylor in Prada
Jameela Jamil in Markarian
View this post on Instagram
No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because… It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine. ❤️
Catherine O’Hara in Valentino
Laverne Cox in custom Ruthie Davis
Billy Porter in custom Ashi Studio
View this post on Instagram
Tonight was absolutely incredible. Congrats to Jeremy Strong on your big win and also sending love to my fellow distinguished nominees. We got through this together and it’s was a historically unique award show we will never forget. Y’all looked good tonight! Stay safe everyone and have a great night. REMEMBER TO VOTE THIS NOVEMBER! YOUR VOICE MATTERS!!!! Emmy Awards Look: Custom Design: @AshiStudio Jewelry: @LorraineSchwartz Ear Cuff: @AlanCrocetti Shoe: @RickOwens Sunglasses: @bally Styled by @tytryone & @colinmanderson Tailor: @sylvio.nyc Photographed by @paveldenisenko Photo Assistant @betancisco – – #Emmys #BillyPorter #Fashion #ItsALook #Yes! #Werk #Work #This #Slay #Instagram #AshiStudios #Viral #YesHeDid #Pose #Vogue #Variety
Issa Rae in custom Sergio Hudson…and Nikes!
View this post on Instagram
#Emmys celebration in Inglewood with the homies. Wouldn’t have it any other way. — Thank you to @sofistadium and @amprgroup for letting us have the stadium to ourselves! Nails: @erierinailz Fit: @sergiohudson via @jasonrembert / @shameelahhicks Hair: @lovingyourhair Face: @joannasimkin
Julia Garner in Chanel
Cynthia Erivo in Versace
Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton
Yara Shahidi in custom Prada
Annie Murphy in Valentino
Dan Levy in Thom Browne and Eugene Levy in Dior
…and then there’s our Jen, a girl after our own heart!
