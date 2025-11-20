Emma Roberts Stars In LOFT’s First-Ever Celebrity Campaign

Emma Roberts is coming your way for the holidays! LOFT has just announced the We’re the Millers star as the face of their first-ever celebrity campaign. She was first spotted with the brand at Coachella in April at the their denim activation at Camp Poosh. You’ll be seeing a lot more of her this season with the recently revealed campaign set to appear in LOFT stores across the country and on their social media channels with #LOFTxEmma. The campaign is also featured on digital billboards and out of home ads in New York and Los Angeles throughout the holiday season. Nadine Ijewer photographed Roberts at New York’s Pier 59 Studios.

“After working with Emma Roberts during our Summer of LOFT campaign at our Camp Poosh activation, it was clear she embodies the vibe of the LOFT woman — confident, effortlessly stylish, and always evolving,” Bill Miller, chief marketing officer of LOFT explains. “For our Holiday 2025 campaign, we wanted to build on that connection and showcase how LOFT continues to elevate both our brand and our product. Emma was a natural fit that perfectly captures the spirit of this season and the direction we’re heading as an uplifting lifestyle brand.”

“I’ve always admired LOFT’s effortless and elevated style, which is not easy to achieve. I was so excited to partner with LOFT on their Holiday campaign and highlight my favorite festive looks,” Roberts says. Next up for the actress is a role opposite Lucas Bravo (Emily In Paris) in the rom-com A Murder Uncorked with Ari Sandel (When We First Met) directing and Vincent Newman (We’re the Millers) producing from a script by Legally Blonde and The Ugly Truth screenwriter Karen McCullah.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.