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Chic ReportNews

Turns Out Emma Chamberlain Is Good At Designing Furniture Too

Her new collab with West Elm is pretty damn desirable.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Emma Chamberlain x West Elm

Creator, model, and viral internet sensation Emma Chamberlain designed a collection of furniture and housewares for West Elm and we kind of want… all of it.

Emma Chamberlain x West Elm

This is Chamberlain’s first comprehensive home collection and includes furniture, lighting, tabletop, textiles, and decorative accessories and ranges in price from $20 for the smaller ceramics (cups and little plates) to $3,696 for a large sectional sofa.

Designed in collaboration with the West Elm in-house design team, the collection blends Chamberlain’s relaxed California sensibility with West Elm’s modern design language. The result is a series of pieces designed for contemporary living, with an emphasis on small-space
functionality, expressive design, and everyday comfort.

The collection is deeply personal to Chamberlain — a sort of postmodern-meets-mid-century pastiche, featuring designs and motifs across the textiles and decorative accessories that reflect her personal style, including elements inspired by her many tattoos, which translate her personal iconography into playful design moments, reflecting her signature mix of nostalgic charm and contemporary minimalism.

Our personal favorites are the pigeon ceramics — so cute! — the two-tone wood vanity (all the two-tone wood pieces, really), and the green laquer entry mirror. And the rugs are nice too. And the throw pillows. Which go really well with the bedding. It’s all good!

Check out the rest of the collection below and shop now in-store and online while supplies last!

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