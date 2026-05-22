Emily In Paris To End After Upcoming Season

Emily In Paris is saying Au Revoir! Netflix announced yesterday the show will end with its upcoming sixth season, which has officially started production in Greece. The show began on the streamer in October 2020 and became a fan favorite with fashion folks who tuned in for a glimpse of her latest looks, romantic melodrama, and the City of Lights as the show’s unofficial co-star.

“Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” series star Lily Collins said in a video message. “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We’re so incredibly grateful, and we love you all.”

Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) shared her own video following the final season announcement for fans. In the caption, she wrote, “Final season of [‘Emily in Paris’], here we go… together always 🌏💕🏛️👭🏻🎬 when you call my name… no matter what city or season, i’ll be there for you….”

Series creator Darren Star also commented: “Making ‘Emily in Paris’ with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris’!”

The show made a star out of Lily Collins (daughter of the legendary Phil Collins), as well as Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Eugenio Franceschini. The final season is expected to air at the end of 2026 or early 2027.