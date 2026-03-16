Inside the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar Party

The 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party brought together Hollywood’s biggest stars and advocates at West Hollywood Park on March 15, and raised $10.6 million towards ending AIDS in the process.

The evening featured a raw and unfiltered performance by double-platinum selling British artist, BRIT, and GRAMMY Award-winner Lola Young. Performing songs from her third studio album, I’m Only F**king Myself, including “d£aler” and “SPIDERS.” She brought her signature grit and honesty to the stage and had the crowd singing every word of her breakthrough hit, “Messy.”

“Elton, David, and the Foundation are all about celebrating who you really are, and that’s exactly what my music is about,” said Young. “My generation didn’t live through the height of the AIDS epidemic, but that means we have a responsibility to speak up for the millions of people still pushing to live freely, especially LGBTQ+ communities who led the way from the start. It means so much to me to be part of a night that celebrates authenticity and supports a cause that really matters.”

In addition to introducing Lola Young to the stage, Elton John co-hosted the benefit alongside David Furnish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, continuing a powerful tradition that has made the Foundation’s Viewing Party one of the most premier and impactful events of Oscars weekend.

“The Academy Awards Viewing Party reflects why we started this Foundation 34 years ago,” said Elton John, “to honor the friends we lost and advocate for the people still vulnerable. Every year we come together, and every year artists like Lola Young make the night unforgettable.”

“This evening captured the spirit of what makes this event so special – extraordinary talent, dear friends, and a shared commitment to making a difference,” said David Furnish. “It was wonderful to welcome Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka back for their third year as co-hosts who time and time again bring such generosity and heart to the stage. Thanks to the incredible support of everyone who joined us, the Elton John AIDS Foundation can continue expanding access to HIV prevention, treatment, and mental health services worldwide.”

The fundraising portion for the evening was led by auctioneer and author Lydia Fenet, whose spirited call-to-action inspired generous contributions in support of the Foundation’s lifesaving work. This year, the Foundation established its first-ever After Party Benefit Committee, hosted by supporters Becky G, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Boneta, Dylan Efron, Tommy Genesis, Chase Hudson, Xochitl Gomez, Isabela Merced, Jessica Wang and Juanpa Zurita, who helped keep the festivities going late into the night.

“The truth is that we can end AIDS,” said Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “The tools exist and we know how to reach people with prevention and treatment. What stands in the way is stigma, inequality, and the dangerous decline in global funding. That’s why nights like this matter. The generosity of this community allows the Elton John AIDS Foundation to reach the people too often left behind — LGBTQ+ communities, young women, people living in places where access to care is still out of reach. When we invest in them, we don’t just save lives… we move the world closer to ending AIDS for good.”

Check out more pics from inside the event and on the red carpet below.