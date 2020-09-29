Models

Elsa Hosk Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Freya Drohan
There must be something in the water—Elsa Hosk is the latest supermodel to reveal she’s expecting a baby! The Swedish beauty took to Instagram to write that she has “been keeping this angel” a secret as she shared a tasteful semi-nude maternity photoshoot.

The New York-based model adds that she’s half-way through her pregnancy already. The 31-year-old has been in a relationship with boyfriend Tom Daly since 2015. Daly, who keeps a low profile, co-founded running sunglasses brand District Vision. Hosk and Denmark-native Daly go way back, having been friends since at least 2011. (Check out the couple’s stunning Soho loft tour here!)

Hosk’s fellow models were quick to congratulate her as she shared the happy news this morning, including Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkoskwi, Shanina Shaik, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Frida Aasen, and Dev Windsor.

“YAY YAY YAY!! Cant wait for playdates,” fellow Victoria’s Secret alumna Romee Strijd wrote, as she is also pregnant with her first child. Cute!

