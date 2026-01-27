Ellen von Unwerth Photographs “Melania” Movie Poster

While the fashion world’s attention has been on Paris for the last few days — what with conclusion of the fall 2026 men’s shows and the start of the spring 2026 couture shows — famed fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth’s focus has been squarely on the United States. Specifically the White House, where von Unwerth apparently spent Saturday night rubbing elbows with the likes of Tony Robbins, Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, and Erika Kirk at a screening for Melania Trump’s new Amazon documentary Melania.

But von Unwerth didn’t just attend the event; she’s (surprise!!!) also a collaborator, having handled the photography for the project, including its austere black and white poster art.

In an interview with Fox News, Mrs. Trump’s agent, Marc Beckman, said of von Unwerth’s involvement in the project: “This is something the fashion industry will not expect […] They worked together years ago on a campaign, and, for obvious reasons, we thought it would be amazing to have Ellen involved.” von Unwerth photographed a young Mrs. Trump for a Camel cigarette ad in the 1990s.

According to Beckman, von Unwerth and Mrs. Trump have an “incredible relationship.”

Beckman also sang the praises of the film’s director, Brett Ratner — a one-time Hollywood heavyweight known as much for his work on such films as Rush Hour 3 and Horrible Bosses 2 as he is for the sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations raised against him by actors such as Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.

Melania is Ratner’s first film since those allegations were made in 2017 and apparently it’s been quite the collaboration. “Brett Ratner has been amazed,” Beckman told Fox News. “He says it is as if Mrs. Trump has been working in Hollywood for her whole life — she’s a natural.”

The film’s premiere is planned for January 29 at the former Kennedy Center. Whether or not von Unwerth will attend that event as well, only time will tell.