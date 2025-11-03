A diamond’s gotta shine! And plenty did at the 2025 LACMA Gala, which raised nearly $6.5 million for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art over the weekend. A plethora of stars were on-site for the bejeweled occasion, from Elle Fanning to Kaia Gerber, Doja Cat, Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, and many more—and they didn’t skimp on the glamour. Whether outfitted in head-to-toe lace, allover sequins or crystal mesh, or bright hues of red (all top trends of the night), guests popped and sparkled across the museum grounds while celebrating its fundraising efforts for cinema and the arts. Below, discover the most high-wattage looks we loved from the event, from the frosted to the garden-worthy.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Demi Moore in Gucci, styled by Brad Goreski

Doja Cat

Kaia Gerber in Gucci

Cynthia Erivo

Cindy Crawford in Gucci

Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci

Demi Lovato in James Allen jewelry

Justine Lupe

Lorde in Versace

Alex Consani in Gucci

Ashley Park in David Koma with Anabela Chan earrings, styled by Brad Goreski

Emma Roberts in Gucci

Soo Joo Park in Saint Laurent

All images: Jason Sean Weiss, Neil Rasmus, Zach Hilty, and Jojo Korsh/BFA.com and Getty Images

