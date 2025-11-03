Chic Report

Elle Fanning, Doja Cat, And More Stars Embraced Showgirl Glamour At The 2025 LACMA Gala

Allover sparkle, glistening jewels, and bright colors reigned at the special event

by Aaron Royce
Demi Moore, Elle Fanning,and Cynthia Erivo (Jason Sean Weiss, Neil Rasmus, Zach Hilty, and Jojo Korsh/BFA.com and Getty Images)

A diamond’s gotta shine! And plenty did at the 2025 LACMA Gala, which raised nearly $6.5 million for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art over the weekend. A plethora of stars were on-site for the bejeweled occasion, from Elle Fanning to Kaia Gerber, Doja Cat, Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, and many more—and they didn’t skimp on the glamour. Whether outfitted in head-to-toe lace, allover sequins or crystal mesh, or bright hues of red (all top trends of the night), guests popped and sparkled across the museum grounds while celebrating its fundraising efforts for cinema and the arts. Below, discover the most high-wattage looks we loved from the event, from the frosted to the garden-worthy.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Elle Fanning

Demi Moore in Gucci, styled by Brad Goreski

Demi Moore

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Kaia Gerber in Gucci

Kaia Gerber

Cynthia Erivo 

Cynthia Erivo

Cindy Crawford in Gucci

Cindy Crawford

Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci 

Salma Hayek

Demi Lovato in James Allen jewelry  

Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe

Lorde in Versace 

Lorde

Alex Consani in Gucci 

Alex Consani

Ashley Park in David Koma with Anabela Chan earrings, styled by Brad Goreski

Ashley Park

Emma Roberts in Gucci 

Emma Roberts

Soo Joo Park in Saint Laurent 

Soo Joo Park

All images: Jason Sean Weiss, Neil Rasmus, Zach Hilty, and Jojo Korsh/BFA.com and Getty Images 

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

