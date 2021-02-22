Daily News: Ella Emhoff’s First Cover, Fausto Puglisi’s Cavalli Debut, Kris Jenner’s Beauty Line, and More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…
Ella Emhoff covers Dust magazine
Ella Emhoff is officially a cover girl! The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is fresh-faced (and dressed in a knit jacket she designed herself!) for the Spring 2021 cover of Berlin-based art magazine Dust. The accompanying interview delves into Emhoff’s viral style choices—particularly her Miu Miu coat, which she says was a “spur of the moment” choice. The achievement comes days after the IMG newbie walked for Proenza Schouler’s virtual show during New York Fashion Week and sold out of her first online knitwear collection.
Fausto Puglisi’s debut collection for Roberto Cavalli
Roberto Cavalli is under new creative direction, with Fausto Puglisi at the helm. The Italian designer unveiled his first collection for the brand today—and it’s as print-heavy as you would imagine. For Fall Winter 2021, Puglisi highlighted Cavalli signatures like zebra, tiger, and leopard motifs, patchwork, and ornate metal details. Many of the collection’s sexy dresses, midi skirts, and embellishments were a tribute to the rebellious spirit of Mr. Cavalli himself, as well as the heyday of Cavallli as a red carpet mainstay in the 2000s. In his collection notes, Puglisi explained that these prints were a particular focus for him in a bid to represent freedom, confidence, and unity.
Kris Jenner files trademarks for beauty and skincare brands
The mother of all beauty brands is coming—quite literally—thanks to Kris Jenner. The matriarch and mastermind behind the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is reportedly launching her own beauty and skincare brands, after she filed trademarks last week. According to Page Six, a preliminary product range will include products like shampoo, conditioner, cleansers, moisturizers, toners, nail polishes, and false eyelashes. The announcement comes just after Kendall Jenner launched her tequila brand 818 last week. And lest we forget, this isn’t Jenner’s first foray into beauty—in addition to being CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, she’s also previously created a KKW Fragrance perfume. All hail the momager!
Stella McCartney collabs on genderless capsule with Yoshimoto Nara
McCartney’s going punk! Sustainable British designer Stella McCartney has partnered with contemporary artist Yoshimoto Nara for the latest drop in her genderless capsule line, Shared. Pieces like utilitarian tops and bags, slouchy knits, and laidback trousers aim to celebrate optimism and hope for a brighter future. Alongside McCartney’s Old Bond Street logo, Nara’s playful, child-like cartoon characters can be seen with messages like “We Are Punks,” “Change History,” and “Don’t Waste Another Day.” The collaboration also marks Nara’s first-ever time working with a fashion brand.