Daily News: Ella Emhoff’s First Cover, Fausto Puglisi’s Cavalli Debut, Kris Jenner’s Beauty Line, and More!

Ella Emhoff covers Dust magazine

Ella Emhoff is officially a cover girl! The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is fresh-faced (and dressed in a knit jacket she designed herself!) for the Spring 2021 cover of Berlin-based art magazine Dust. The accompanying interview delves into Emhoff’s viral style choices—particularly her Miu Miu coat, which she says was a “spur of the moment” choice. The achievement comes days after the IMG newbie walked for Proenza Schouler’s virtual show during New York Fashion Week and sold out of her first online knitwear collection.

Fausto Puglisi’s debut collection for Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli is under new creative direction, with Fausto Puglisi at the helm. The Italian designer unveiled his first collection for the brand today—and it’s as print-heavy as you would imagine. For Fall Winter 2021, Puglisi highlighted Cavalli signatures like zebra, tiger, and leopard motifs, patchwork, and ornate metal details. Many of the collection’s sexy dresses, midi skirts, and embellishments were a tribute to the rebellious spirit of Mr. Cavalli himself, as well as the heyday of Cavallli as a red carpet mainstay in the 2000s. In his collection notes, Puglisi explained that these prints were a particular focus for him in a bid to represent freedom, confidence, and unity.

Kris Jenner files trademarks for beauty and skincare brands

The mother of all beauty brands is coming—quite literally—thanks to Kris Jenner. The matriarch and mastermind behind the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is reportedly launching her own beauty and skincare brands, after she filed trademarks last week. According to Page Six, a preliminary product range will include products like shampoo, conditioner, cleansers, moisturizers, toners, nail polishes, and false eyelashes. The announcement comes just after Kendall Jenner launched her tequila brand 818 last week. And lest we forget, this isn’t Jenner’s first foray into beauty—in addition to being CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, she’s also previously created a KKW Fragrance perfume. All hail the momager!

Rachel Zoe launches perfume line

Designer, mom, and image curator Rachel Zoe is expanding her lifestyle empire. The legendary stylist has just launched her first collection of fragrances. Inspired by various moods and powerful women around the world, the bottles for Zoe’s four perfumes—Warrior (tuberose musk), Empower (vanilla), Instinct (bergamot musk), and Fearless (cedarwood, rose, and coconut)—all incorporate her signature black and gold color palette. Of course, this being Zoe, there’s also a dash of animal print; each scent is either printed with tiger, leopard, cheetah, or snakeskin. At $70 each, they’re also affordable for any fashionista. We die!

Stella McCartney collabs on genderless capsule with Yoshimoto Nara McCartney’s going punk! Sustainable British designer Stella McCartney has partnered with contemporary artist Yoshimoto Nara for the latest drop in her genderless capsule line, Shared. Pieces like utilitarian tops and bags, slouchy knits, and laidback trousers aim to celebrate optimism and hope for a brighter future. Alongside McCartney’s Old Bond Street logo, Nara’s playful, child-like cartoon characters can be seen with messages like “We Are Punks,” “Change History,” and “Don’t Waste Another Day.” The collaboration also marks Nara’s first-ever time working with a fashion brand.

Valentino to stage Act Collection show at Piccolo Teatro di Milano

Valentino’s next show venue will be the Piccolo Teatro di Milano, Italy’s first permanent public theater. The Piccolo, founded by theater impresario Paolo Grassi and director Giorgio Strehler, would normally stage some 60 productions each year in pre-pandemic times. Valentino’s Act Collection launch will mark its first major moment since Italy’s pandemic-driven theater closures. The venue’s involvement with Valentino continues Pierapolo Piccioli’s goals of making the brand more diverse and inclusive, a goal he’s championed since he took over the brand’s creative direction in 2016. You can catch the venue’s’ fashion-led revival when the Valentino Act show premieres worldwide on March 1.

