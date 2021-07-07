Daily News: Ella Emhoff Wows In Balenciaga Couture, Stella McCartney’s Times Square Powwow, A Celeb Baby Announcement, Adam Driver’s Fashion Gig, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here….

Ella Emhoff features in the Balenciaga couture show

Talk about long awaited—Balenciaga made its return to the Haute Couture schedule today, after a 53-year hiatus! The French fashion house tapped White House royalty to model its latest offering. Following opening model and Balenciaga regular Eliza Douglas, Vice President Kamala Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff took to the runway in a floor-sweeping blazer topped with a satin shawl, pairing the look with a slicked back updo. As for the rest of the attention, all eyes were on Demna Gvasalia, with expectations abounding for his couture debut. As it turns out, his couture disposition mirrors that of his traditional calendar showings—with sharp, larger-than-life silhouettes, exaggerated textural details, pronounced shoulders, and accessories that quickly broke the Internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

Scarlett Johansson is expecting!

ScarJo has had an exciting month. First came the announcement of her skincare line, set to launch in 2022, and there was the premiere of her latest Marvel movie, Black Widow. Now, the multi-hyphenate Hollywood star is expecting her second child; her first with husband Colin Jost, to whom she was secretly married back in 2020. (The 39-year-old previously welcomed her daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.) The announcement confirms circling rumors of the actress’ pregnancy, which began after she skipped a few Black Widow events last month. The news also clears up confusion as to why Marvel co-star Florence Pugh has been at the forefront of promotional interviews and red carpet events recently. According to an anonymous source, the actress is due soon. Cool moms only!

Adam Driver is the face of Burberry’s latest fragrance

The Internet knows that Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver has a memorable face, and so it makes sense that Burberry tapped him to front their latest men’s fragrance. Scheduled to release August 2, the fragrance marks artistic director Riccardo Tisci’s first-ever scent for the brand—and it’s hyped to be one to remember. “I’m very happy to be working with Burberry on this campaign, and with Riccardo Tisci in representing his first fragrance for the brand,” Driver said in a release. To further confirm his allegiance to the British fashion house, the star took to the red carpet in Cannes last night bedecked in a full Burberry look for the premiere of his hotly-anticipated movie, Annette.

Stella McCartney’s Time Square guerilla gathering was all about a fur-free future

If you were in Times Square yesterday, there’s a chance you mistook a group of dancers dressed in animal costumes for a regular scene in the famed tourist area. But, in honor of Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2021 campaign, ‘Our time has come,’ the cruelty-free luxury brand hosted a charitable, dance-filled gathering that garnered attention around the globe. Brand ambassadors dressed in animal heads campaigned in support of the Humane Society of the United States’ Stop Deadly Fur petition. The Times Square powwow even mirrored the original campaign video, shot in London by Mert & Marcus, which showed the ambassadors in animal costumes roaming the streets to prove that humans and animals can coexist peacefully and respectfully.

Viktor & Rolf Couture is fit for a queen!

Haute Couture week is anything but casual—and each and every collection that hits the runway is fit for royalty. Viktor & Rolf applied that mentality on a whole other level, with their latest offering not only modeled in front of a Buckingham Palace-style set, but also with the addition of oversized jewels, crowns, and royal sashes. Inspired by the new generation of royals, as well as their attempt to dismantle the elitist facade of the familial institution, the label wanted to prove that anyone can be like a queen. In its essence, the collection poses a juxtaposition between realness and ingenuity—delivered by plastic jewels and polyester patchwork—while also lampooning the obsession with maintaining a perfect appearance. In addition to the digital debut, the label will host an invite-only exhibition at the Chapelle Expiatoire in Paris, a historic landmark housing the burial sites of King Louis XVI and Queen Marie-Antoinette.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.