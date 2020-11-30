Elizabeth Von Der Goltz Leaves Net-a-Porter To Join MatchesFashion As Chief Commercial Officer

Net-a-Porter’s instantly-recognizable global buying director Elizabeth Von Der Goltz is heading to MatchesFashion. The industry veteran will be taking up the newly-created role of chief commercial officer next year.

MatchesFashion’s new chief executive Ajay Kavan praised Von Der Goltz, a notable street style fixture who has been at Net for three years. Prior to relocating to London to take up her role, Von Der Goltz spent 14 years at Bergdorf Goodman. Among her resume high notes at Net-a-Porter are the launch of the fine jewelry suite in 2018.

“Elizabeth has a breadth of experience and commercial acumen that will help us continue to drive growth by inspiring our customers,” Kavan said in a release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth von der Goltz (@elizabethvdg)

Von Der Goltz is just one appointment in a recent C-suite hiring spree. Other new names include new chief financial officer Sean Glithero and former Amazon executive Jason Weston, who was tapped as chief operating officer.

According to the Business of Fashion, MatchesFashion’s sales grew 27% to £372 million ($496 million) in the year ending January 31 2019, but the company’s profits sunk 89% to £2.4 million ($3.2 million), due to investments in infrastructure and marketing.

Meanwhile, there’s changes at Net too. The company that Lea Cranfield, formerly commercial director of MatchesFashion, will be returning to Net as chief buying and merchandising officer.

