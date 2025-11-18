Playing with jewelry while indulging in plates of Italian fare? Why, yes, thank you! Last week, The Daily’s Elizabeth Kurpis teamed up with designer Orly Eisbart, founder of Orly Marcel, to host an intimate lunch at Armani Ristorante on Madison Avenue. The stylish afternoon brought together a luminous group of tastemakers to celebrate the upcoming launch of Orly Marcel’s Sol Collection, debuting November 14.

Guests including Tanya Taylor, Priya Shukla, Kate Davidson Hudson, Micaela Erlanger, Dalia Oberlander, Julia Workman Brown, Meghan Klopp, Brooke Kennan and Amanda Kahn mingled over perfectly plated Italian cuisine (including quite possibly the best breadsticks in America!) while discovering the new collection, among other pieces from Orly Marcel. Inspired by the energy of the sun, and meant to radiate warmth and vitality, each piece from The Sol Collection is crafted in 18k yellow gold and features carved stones like citrine and smoky quartz that catch and reflect the light. The playful Sol Crown Spinning Pendant, with its carved central bead, was a crowd pleaser and serves as a joyful reminder to stay grounded yet always in motion.

Between bites of halibut in a Franciacorta sauce and sips of the Consortium’s sparkling wines, conversation turned to craftsmanship, connection, and conscious luxury, the values at the heart of the Orly Marcel brand. Drawing on her Israeli roots, her father’s legacy as an estate jeweler, and shaped by her global journey through art, design, and meditation, Orly blends old-world artistry with a modern sensibility. Each piece honors traditional handcraft while embracing cultural influences through thoughtful design.

As lunch came to a close, guests left with more than a beautiful presentation of jewels. They carried with them the essence of Orly Marcel’s mission to celebrate artistry, mindfulness, and meaningful connection through jewelry created with purpose.

Images: Ryan Sides