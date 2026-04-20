Elie Saab x Impatia Unveil New Collaboration at Salone Del Mobile

Elie Saab is expanding further into the world of interiors with an absolutely fabulous new pool table designed in collaboration with the Italian design brand Impatia. Rooted in a shared dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless aesthetics, this partnership reimagines the classic billiard table as a sophisticated design statement.

The table’s design is defined by a sculptural structure, where transparent architectural elements create a sense of lightness and balance. A dark bronze metal frame, meticulously crafted by master artisans, is paired with ribbed bronze-toned glass panels, offering both strength and visual refinement.

Encircling the table, a textured ribbon of fine Italian leather introduces a tactile dimension, while the rail tops are cut from exclusive slabs of Patagonia marble, curated by Elie Saab. Each stone reveals unique crystalline patterns, a signature of its distinctive elegance.

Beyond its aesthetic presence, the table delivers professional-level performance. The playing surface is covered in Simonis cloth, globally recognized in the world of billiards, laid over a traditional slate base for optimal precision. Supple Italian leather pockets complete the design, subtly echoing the craftsmanship associated with fine leather goods.

Transparent architectural structures, noble materials, and impeccable finishes allow the table to integrate seamlessly within refined residential and hospitality spaces.

The launch edition features a harmonious palette of dark bronze metal, beige leather, olive green cloth, and Patagonia marble. A bespoke selection of alternative finishes curated by Elie Saab allows for further customization while preserving the spirit of the collaboration.

“Developed with Impatia, this pool table goes beyond function to become a statement piece, blending craftsmanship and refined design into an expression of the art of living,” says Elie Saab Jr, CEO and Vice Chairman of Elie Saab Group.

“In this dialogue between fashion and design, the game of billiards becomes a moment of aesthetic pleasure, where sophistication is defined by vision, authenticity, and timeless Italian artistry,” adds Gregg Brodarick, founder of Impatia.