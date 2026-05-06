Eleven11 Media Relations Celebrates Five Years With a Picante-Fueled NYC Anniversary Party

Forbes 30 Under 30 publicist, Juliana Martins celebrated the fifth anniversary of Eleven11 Media Relations with a packed soirée at The Domino Room. The buzzy Upper East Side hot spot, known for drawing names like Aaron Judge and Scarlett Johansson, was fully booked for the occasion, bringing together a curated mix of media, talent, and industry insiders.

The crowd reflected Eleven11’s reach, with attendees including Renata Erickson, Quincy McKelvey, Sofia Franklyn, Dustin Kendrick, Anna Lavo, Bruna Blank, Lara Eurdolian, Melissa Vale, Clarence Ruth, Aly Walansky, Lisa Richards, Nandini Vaid, Nicole Pellegrino, Ali Carbone, Christina Monteleone, Ian Michael Crumm, Samantha Nik, Piper Phillips, Jennie Carter, and Brian Blum, alongside agents from Wasserman, Gersh, and Verve, plus a strong mix of creators, publicists, executives, NYC tastemakers, and social regulars.

Leaning into a fiery, picante theme, the space was kept dim and candlelit, layered with deep red florals accented by subtle chili pepper elements, giving the entire room a chic, sultry vibe with just the right amount of edge.

That energy carried into the bar through a collaboration with Código 1530 Tequila, whose additive-free tequila was showcased in a lineup of custom cocktails. Highlights included the 11:11, a spicy margarita with Código Blanco; The Power House, a kiwi, agave, and pineapple mix with Código Reposado; Off the Record and Invite Only with Código Rosa; and Eleventh Hour, a tequila espresso martini with Reposado that quickly became a favorite.

Midway through the night, guests were treated to a surprise burlesque performance by international star TANSY, a Las Vegas performer and Burlesque Hall of Fame headliner known for commanding a room. The crowd was locked in for a sultry, jaw-dropping moment.

Throughout the night, trays of passed bites circulated, featuring The Domino Room’s famous spicy tuna crispy rice, shrimp ceviche, and a rotating array of pizzas.

With a chic, elevated crowd, the night took on an editorial, industry-led tone that felt more like a curated moment than a standard anniversary celebration.