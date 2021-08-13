Eight Fun Things To Do Out East This Month

Here’s what’s on our radar for the next few weeks…

Midsummer Dance Party

Tonight, LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy will perform a DJ set at the Parrish Museum for the annual Midsummer Dance Party. This year’s event’s chair is Larry Milstein and the host committee includes Lizzie Asher, Charlotte Bickley, Samantha Cohen, Jesse Bongiovi and Kit Keenan, Jack Brinkley-Cook, Warren Elgort, Ally Shapiro, Sydney Sadick, Alexander Hankin, Noor Pahlavi, and more. Tickets, from $500, are available here.

Palm Tree Festival

See Kygo, Zedd, Gryffin and more at the Palm Tree Festival in Westhampton on August 29.

FaceGym x SoulCycle

Ensure your visage gets just as good a workout as the rest of your bod by hotfooting it to FaceGym’s Hamptons pop-up. Taking place August 19-22 and August 26-29 at the BARN, SoulCycle’s Bridgehampton location, fitness fanatics can avail of the celebrity-approved skincare bootcamp’s three signature workouts: Signature Sculpt; Cryo Contour; Cryo Medi Lift. Plus, a specialized SoulCycle Express class to ensure you reap the endorphin boost from tip to toe!

Lightbox Jewelry wellness series at The Surf Lodge

Everyone’s favorite Montauk hotspot is ensuring you keep balance intact this season, thanks to its partnership with lab grown diamond brand, Lightbox Jewelry. As part of The Surf Lodge x Lightbox Jewelry’s ongoing wellness series, supermodel Nina Agdal will be in situ for the following two Saturdays, teaching upbeat The Agdal Method classes on the deck. “Partnering with The Surf Lodge was a natural fit for us,” Lightbox Jewelry’s chief marketing officer Melissa Crivillaro said. “Our jewelry perfectly complements the laid-back nature of Montauk and is ideal for travel, weekend getaways, the beach, and of course a workout class or two.” Email or DM The Surf Lodge for info on booking your spot in class—see you there!

The Colony Palm Beach pops up in Southampton at Christie’s

Palm Beach’s iconic pink-hued hospitality haven the Colony Hotel is taking up temporary residence at Christie’s Southampton, featuring the Carpenters Workshop Gallery for Summer 2021. The Colony activation, open August 16 through September 6, invites guests to sip Out East rosé and enjoy ice cream from a bespoke ice cream cart, experience the unmistakable pink and green beach buggy, and celebrate the new partnership between Palm Beach’s Pink Paradise and the legendary auction house.

A dinner with a difference

Introducing an experiential dining concept called It’s A Dinner, created by former goop food director Ana Hito. The fully sustainable Hamptons-based premise highlights seasonal produce and local purveyors. Upon arrival, guests explore the Foster Farm in Sagaponack before tucking into a five-course meal of fresh fare, cooked by Hito herself. Furthermore, everything is shoppable—from the plates to the pasta!—via QR codes in a physical magazine given to each attendee. It’s a Dinner has already partnered with the likes of Traeger Grills, Hawkins, House Beer, Plant Paper, Super Goop, True Botanicals, Frank & Eileen, and more. The first summer series will take place this weekend—August 14, 15, and 16—with the next set of dinners stated to take place in September and October.

GoodSkin pop-up

Instagram-famous ‘European-style’ skincare mecca GoodSkin opened its pop-up in Southampton this week, as a precursor to more pop-ups that are opening in chic destinations around the country (as well as its permanent Noho flagship.) The Southampton location is open through today. In the meantime, peruse the addictive informational videos on their feed and plan your upcoming treatments to keep that summer glow intact.

Khaite shopping event

Catherine Holstein’s buzzy NY-based label Khaite will host a shopping event on August 27, starting at noon at Kirna Zabete’s East Hampton location on 66 Newtown Lane. Peruse cult classics like the Maddy top over lobster rolls and cocktails? You had us at hello!

