Edward Enninful‘s 72 Magazine is finally here! The publication, part of Enninful and sister Akua Enninful’s recently launched EE72 media company, has just unveiled its fall issue fronted by Julia Roberts. The iconic actress is outfitted in Phoebe Philo with Tiffany & Co. jewels by stylist Elizabeth Stewart, creating a distinctly sharp debut for the title. Roberts was photographed by Craig McDean, who’s also a longtime collaborator of Enninful’s from his British Vogue tenure. The elegant issue will be further brought to life this week with Enninful signing limited-edition copies at Casa Next Door from 2-4pm on Sept. 12 during New York Fashion Week, shortly before the mag is celebrated with a Four Seasons soirée that night. Additional signings will be held throughout the month in London, Milan, and Paris, as well as a London launch event at Soho Mews House.

“Launching 72 Magazine with Julia Roberts as our inaugural cover star was a strategic decision that signals exactly what we’re building: a media company that champions established icons alongside emerging voices,” Enninful says. “Having worked with Julia for many years, I’ve witnessed her unique ability to connect with audiences across generations and cultures. Her presence amplifying our first two properties—72 Magazine and our digital platform—is emblematic of our mission: celebrating those who’ve shaped our creative industries while elevating the next generation of talent whose stories deserve to be told on a global stage.”

Could love be in the air for Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski? The duo were spotted this weekend on a cocktail outing at the Waverly Inn, according to E! News—which has instantly sparked dating rumors. Though nothing’s been confirmed, it’s not the first time Butler and Ratajkowski have hung out; in August, the pair were seen together at the NYC afterparty for Butler’s newest film, Caught Stealing. It also isn’t the first relationship gossip around the actor, who sparked potential relationship rumors with co-star Zoë Kravitz while doing press for the movie—as well as a since-debunked dating rumor involving content creator Haley Kalil—in August. As for him and Ratajkowski? Only time will tell!

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are the cowgirl cover stars for Vogue‘s October issue, inspired by fashion’s love for the great outdoors. The longtime friends and supermodels are outfitted in a vast range of ruggedly casual and bohemian looks for a Western editorial photographed by Lachlan Bailey, hailing from Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren Collection, Dior, Khaite, Marc Jacobs, and more. Their cover story with newly minted Vogue leader Chloe Malle finds the pair reflecting on their years of friendship and rise to fame in the 2010’s, plus a wide range of special moments—from Gigi telling Kendall backstage about her pregnancy to Kendall mentoring Gigi at her first Chanel fitting, double dating, setting life goals, and hanging out incognito in public. Plus, keep an eye out for plenty of kind reflections from Jacobs, Kris Jenner, Simon Porte Jacquemus, and Jeremy Scott.

“You were one of the only people in the world that knew,” Hadid told Jenner. “Because I was so nauseous and lightheaded, and Kenny was the only person I could look at from across the room and just be like, ‘Oh yeah, a soda.’ And she got me a little can of Coke.”

Wedding bells are ringing for Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion! The star couple were officially married this weekend, according to People. The romantic occasion was held in northern Idaho on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene at Gozzer Ranch, complete with a color palette of blue toile and light yellow. Naturally, the guest list was star-studded, with attendees including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, and Jason Isaacs. The event follows a true love story for Schwarzenegger and Champion, who first went official in 2016 and have also worked on numerous projects together—including campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, SKIMS, and more. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Nordstrom‘s receiving a burst of joy, courtesy of Marc Jacobs! The designer has taken over Nordstrom’s The Corner space with a colorful new pop-up, rooted in themes of optimism and self-expression. The space, cast in bright hues of blue, red, and yellow, is filled with Jacobs’ new limited-edition capsule collection for Nordstrom—which encompasses clothing, accessories, and ready-to-wear with a playful flair. The designer’s latest project also includes a wide variety of collaboration with Converse, Moleskine, maxbone, SHUT, Gibson, and Crayola, made in partnership with artists David Shrigley, Derrick Adams, and Hattie Stewart. In addition to the capsule, Jacobs will incorporate his label’s seasonal handbags, eyewear, fragrances, and shoes, as well. You can discover the Corner space now until October 5, which will include additional pop-up experiences with Ebar, maxbone, Cariissimna, and @Manicures.nyc nail art in the coming weeks. However, chicsters will have the chance to see everything up-close at the pop-up’s VIP launch party before New York Fashion Week.

