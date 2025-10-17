Editor’s Pick: Who Is Elijah Nomad Eau De Parfum

What: Inside Who Is Elijah‘s chic repertoire of genderless scents, Nomad is an eau de parfum makes an instant statement. The versatile, warm fragrance combines woody, amber, and floral notes to create an enchanting, sweet, and subtly seductive scent that can be worn year-round.

Who: Raquel Boris founded Who Is Elijah in 2018, with the goal of creating scents that wearers can individually define and own according to their own unique lifestyles. The Sydney, Australia-based label is rooted in minimalism, with clean black caps and white labels allowing each scent’s unique colors and notes to shine. With a range of modern scents varying from fruity to smoky, aquatic, and more, Boris takes pride in Who Is Elijah’s values of self-expression, freedom, and confidence to empower fragrance lovers everywhere.

Why: Nomad was crafted with day-to-night wear in mind, as well as a vast array of ingredients with universal appeal. Smooth notes of saffron, almond, and Egyptian jasmine holistically kick off the scent, which then blooms with a sweet mix of Bulgarian rose, amber wood, and ambergris for a warm burst of florals. The fragrance is complete with cedar, moss, musk, and fir resin for a clean, yet rustic finish that’s refreshing but not overwhelming, making it ideal for wearing from the office to drinks—or wherever the night takes you.

How much: $169

Where: WhoIsElijah.US

All images: Courtesy of Who Is Elijah

