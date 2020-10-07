Editor’s Pick: Weekend Max Mara Re-Find Silk Crepe De Chine Dress

What: A perfect fall midi dress with kimono sleeves, matching sash, and a patchwork-style print. Wear with a cropped suede jacket and leather mules now, or a chubby faux fur coat and over-the-knee boots when the mercury drops.

Who: This must-have dress is part of the new Weekend Max Mara Signature Collection, created in collaboration with legendary fashion director Lucinda Chambers. The capsule fuses the British Vogue veteran’s signature off-beat style with Weekend Max Mara’s commitment to timeless luxury.

Why: This frock is a wardrobe staple if we ever saw one. Proving just how much the essence of Weekend Max Mara clothing transcends fleeting trends, the brand enlisted British model and style icon Karen Elson to once again front the campaign—a gig she already had back in 1997! We fully expect to still have this dress still hanging in our closets 23 years from now too.

How much: $835

Where: us.weekendmaxmara.com