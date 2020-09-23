Editor’s Pick: Onia’s Jack Macros Stripe Shirt

What: Onia’s Jack Micro Stripe shirt comes in Pool Blue or Cayenne.

Who: New York-based Onia has been around since 2009. The lifestyle brand was founded by Carl Cunow and Nathan Romano, who went to high school together on the Upper West Side. The brand started with two styles of men’s swim shorts, but has since become a go-to for a complete resort-wear look. The name Onia means ‘sailboat’ in Hebrew.

Why: We might be starting to think about unpacking our sweaters for the Winter, but it’s also time to think about where we’re going to go to get a break from the upcoming cold. This striped shirt is the perfect travel companion to bring along. The breathable fabric is ideal for warmer climates and the shirt has a retro vibe that we’re digging.

How much: $135.00

Where: Onia.com

