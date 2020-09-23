Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Onia’s Jack Macros Stripe Shirt

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Onia

What: Onia’s Jack Micro Stripe shirt comes in Pool Blue or Cayenne.

Who: New York-based Onia has been around since 2009. The lifestyle brand was founded by Carl Cunow and Nathan Romano, who went to high school together on the Upper West Side. The brand started with two styles of men’s swim shorts, but has since become a go-to for a complete resort-wear look.  The name Onia means ‘sailboat’ in Hebrew.

Why: We might be starting to think about unpacking our sweaters for the Winter, but it’s also time to think about where we’re going to go to get a break from the upcoming cold. This striped shirt is the perfect travel companion to bring along. The breathable fabric is ideal for warmer climates and the shirt has a retro vibe that we’re digging.

How much: $135.00

Where: Onia.com 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Former Outdoor Voices CEO Breaks Silence, Danielle...

Carl Cunow, Co-Founder of Onia, Shares Their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X