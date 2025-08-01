Editor’s Pick: Toteme T-Lock Top Handle Bag

What: The T-Lock collection has become a signature handbag line for Swedish label Toteme. The brand’s fan-favorite T-Lock top handle bag, however, is particularly beloved for its minimalist silhouette and chic seasonal textures.

Who: Elin Kling and Karl Lindman founded Toteme in 2014, with an emphasis on elevated fashion and accessories with a welcoming Swedish sensibility. In the decade-plus since, the Stockholm-based label’s become known for its chic coats, draped dresses, relaxed trousers, and slip-on mules—plus its signature T-Lock handbag line, a notable favorite of Katie Holmes. The brand’s also grown as an international label to watch during New York Fashion Week, and is set to return to the runway with its Spring 2026 fashion show this fall.

Why: Toteme’s T-Lock top handle bag has all the fab features of its sister clutch, albeit with a larger base that provides more space. The style’s smooth feel brings an effortlessly chic finish to both formal and casual attire, boosted by its rounded flap closure, sleek T-shaped hardware, and pillowy silhouette. Practical details like its namesake rounded handle, small metal feet, and detachable feet also allow it to be carried or worn in nearly any setting. Plus, with a focus on neutral tones like brown, gray, and cream across woven and smooth leathers and suedes, there’s a texture and hue that will appeal to anyone.

How much: $1,390—$1,790

Where: Toteme boutiques and Toteme.com.

All images: Courtesy of Toteme

