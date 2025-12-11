Editor’s Pick: The Tommy Cable Knit Shop

What: The Tommy Cable Knit Shop is built around the pieces everyone wants to unwrap: a gift-box-ready lineup of winter-warm cable knits in rich seasonal tones like plum, mustard, emerald, and their iconic red, white, and blue. At the heart of the shop is their signature braided cable pattern, which features a distinctive linked motif that sets their knitwear apart. The cotton crewneck cable remains our most iconic silhouette, instantly recognizable, endlessly wearable, and a consistent bestseller season after season. Together, these pieces represent the quintessential Tommy Hilfiger holiday wardrobe: timeless, cozy, and color-forward with a modern prep sensibility.

Who: Tommy Hilfiger is an American fashion brand founded in 1985, known for its classic, preppy aesthetic with a modern twist. The brand quickly gained recognition for its use of bold colors—especially its signature red, white, and blue flag logo—and for reimagining traditional American style in a fresh, youthful way. Throughout the 1990s, Tommy Hilfiger became a major force in global pop culture, embraced by both mainstream fashion audiences and the emerging hip-hop scene. This crossover appeal helped solidify the brand’s image as both aspirational and accessible. Today, Tommy Hilfiger is recognized worldwide for its menswear, womenswear, denim, footwear, and accessories, along with its strong focus on inclusivity and sustainability. The brand’s identity remains rooted in “classic American cool”—clean lines, nautical influences, and timeless wardrobe staples.

Why: If we must do winter, we might as well look cute.

Where: All of these looks can be found on Tommy.com

Here are some of our favorite looks from Tommy Hilfiger for a holiday gift to give or a treat for yourself:

Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater

$79.50



Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater

$94.50

Cable Knit Beanie

$59.50

Cable Knit Scarf

$99.50

Cable Knit Wool-Cotton Beanie

$59.50

